BART hikes fines for parking illegally at station lots

People caught parking illegally at BART lots around the Bay Area will face stiffer fines in the new year, according to the...

SRVUSD named to AP Honor Roll for 7th consecutive year

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District again finds itself in elite company nationwide for its high school students'...

Danville commission to debate second-story addition on downtown building

The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to weigh a downtown landowner's plan to remodel their existing retail building,...

Danville resident accused of robbing Hayward bank

A Danville resident identified by investigators as the suspect in a bank robbery in Hayward last week has been arrested out...