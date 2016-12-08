BART hikes fines for parking illegally at station lots
People caught parking illegally at BART lots around the Bay Area will face stiffer fines in the new year, according to the... Last comment on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:08 am | 1 comment
SRVUSD named to AP Honor Roll for 7th consecutive year
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District again finds itself in elite company nationwide for its high school students’... Last comment on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:23 am | 2 comments
Danville commission to debate second-story addition on downtown building
The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to weigh a downtown landowner's plan to remodel their existing retail building,... Last comment on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:40 pm | 10 comments
Danville resident accused of robbing Hayward bank
A Danville resident identified by investigators as the suspect in a bank robbery in Hayward last week has been arrested out... Last comment on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:56 am | 1 comment
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
Tri-Valley residents lead the Gretta Foundation's important work in Uganda
Dec 29, 2016 | 4 comments
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 13 comments
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016 | 1 comment
New traffic safety laws take effect Sunday
The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists of new traffic laws pertaining to cell phone use, driving under the influence and child safety that will take effect when the calendar turns to 2017 this weekend. Thursday, 10:04 AM | 2 comments
Danville: Staged readings set for Eugene O'Neill's 'Dynamo'
Glazer named chair of Governmental Organization Committee
Holiday tree disposal days set for Danville, Alamo, Blackhawk and Diablo
Luxury home sales surge 45% in East Bay last month
Two San Ramon Valley golf professionals win NorCal PGA awards
Assassin's Creed
What do you get when you take the director of a well-received Shakespeare film, and give him a cast that includes Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, and Charlotte Rampling to make an awards-season film? An action mov...... Read the full review
