Vallejo couple arrested on suspicion of Danville package thefts
Police arrested a Vallejo couple earlier this week on suspicion of committing package thefts in Danville, police chief Steve... Last comment on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:55 pm | 4 comments

Editorial: Hats off to citizen (turned) journalist
Local news coverage is imperative to the health of a community. When the number of journalists locally and nationally was... Last comment on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:20 am | 1 comment

Woman awaiting possible charges for fatal I-680 crash sentenced in other DUI case
Yarenit Liliana Malihan, who was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter following a crash on... Last comment on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:30 pm | 3 comments

Danville council set to confirm stringent marijuana regulations
As Danville enters the new year, the Town Council is on track to implement new regulations on all marijuana-related activities... Last comment 24 minutes ago | 6 comments

Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed What do you get when you take the director of a well-received Shakespeare film, and give him a cast that includes Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, and Charlotte Rampling to make an awards-season film? An action mov...... Read the full review

A Monster Calls
Hidden Figures

