BART to pay nearly $1.3 million in hazardous materials suit
BART has been ordered to pay $1.275 million in a settlement with three district attorney's offices in the region, including... Last comment 22 hours ago | 1 comment

Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office
San Ramon's Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:30 am | 6 comments

East Bay Parks opens 24th annual trails challenge
A trails challenge kicked off this month in the East Bay, giving hikers the chance to earn a free commemorative pin for their... Last comment on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:35 pm | 2 comments

Danville: Decision delayed on Diablo Road apartment complex
The Danville Planning Commission delayed decision-making on a proposed 150-apartment complex on Diablo Road near downtown,... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:29 am | 15 comments

The Comedian
The Comedian It takes a special sort to be stand-up comic, a sort that's not easily faked by even the best of actors, including Robert De Niro, who attempts to play a stand-up in the unfortunately unexceptional "The Comedian." Comedians are a notoriously unhappy...... Read the full review

The Space Between Us

