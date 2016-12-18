Town Square
Danville: License plate recognition cameras lead police to stolen car
Danville police arrested two people Monday afternoon after the town’s automated license plate reader camera system alerted... Last comment 18 hours ago | 7 comments

San Ramon: The Bridges owner proposes new event center, suites
The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss a proposal from The Bridges Golf Club's owner to add a new event... Last comment 8 hours ago | 18 comments

Danville commission to debate proposed Diablo Road apartment complex
The Danville Planning Commission is set to discuss whether to approve a new, 150-unit apartment complex on Diablo Road near... Last comment 9 hours ago | 19 comments

San Ramon: Registration open for State of the City address
San Ramon Mayor Bill Clarkson is set to update the community next month on recent activities and future plans for San Ramon... Last comment on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:34 am | 2 comments

20th Century Women
Whole star Whole star Whole star Whole star
20th Century Women At one point in "20th Century Women," writer-director Mike Mills' semiautobiographical comedy-drama, one character asks another, "How did you get to be this person that you are?" It's that loving curiosity that emblematizes Mills' work, which is both...... Read the full review

The Founder
A Dog's Purpose

