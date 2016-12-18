Danville commission to debate proposed Diablo Road apartment complex
The Danville Planning Commission is set to discuss whether to approve a new, 150-unit apartment complex on Diablo Road near... Last comment on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:54 pm | 21 comments
San Ramon Valley workshop set on community choice energy
Local government officials in the San Ramon Valley are hosting a public workshop later this month to receive feedback from... Last comment on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:07 pm | 7 comments
San Ramon: The Bridges owner proposes new event center, suites
The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss a proposal from The Bridges Golf Club's owner to add a new event... Last comment on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm | 18 comments
Danville: License plate recognition cameras lead police to stolen car
Danville police arrested two people Monday afternoon after the town’s automated license plate reader camera system alerted... Last comment on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:01 am | 8 comments
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
A year of change at important non-profits
Jan 26, 2017 | 0 comments
Art Space
by John A. Barry
The Art of Protest Placards
Jan 21, 2017 | 2 comments
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 14 comments
EBMUD reservoirs full after winter storms
East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs are full after heavy rains this winter, one of the wettest in years. "We've been frankly relieved to have such an incredible first half of the rainy season," EBMUD board president Lesa McIntosh said. Friday, 2:11 PM | 2 comments
Danville: Decision delayed on Diablo Road apartment complex
Officials celebrate start of Tri-Valley recycled water plant expansion
Protestors call for county DA's resignation, sheriff's office to end contract with ICE
Zone 7 to host water rates workshop Monday evening
San Ramon: CHP completes probe into I-680 crash that killed toddler
New CoCo Supervisor Burgis recruiting applicants for committee, board seats
Gold
"Gold," a twisty drama inspired by a true 1990s gold-mining scandal in Indonesia, follows underdog mining executive Kenny Wells, who desperately wants respect -- including self-respect that goes deeper than false bravado. And for a while, he gets it ...... Read the full review
View Local Movie Times