Danville: Decision delayed on Diablo Road apartment complex
The Danville Planning Commission delayed decision-making on a proposed 150-apartment complex on Diablo Road near downtown,... Last comment 5 hours ago | 15 comments
Contra Costa County unemployment at 4%
Contra Costa County finished last month with an unemployment rate of 4%, according to data from the California Employment... Last comment on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:43 am | 5 comments
Protestors call for county DA's resignation, sheriff's office to end contract with ICE
A rally Wednesday outside the Contra Costa County Administration Building in Martinez called for the sheriff's office to... Last comment 7 hours ago | 30 comments
EBMUD reservoirs full after winter storms
East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs are full after heavy rains this winter, one of the wettest in years. "We've... Last comment 13 hours ago | 6 comments
Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop
Residents of Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions and complaints about its rates and expenditures at a workshop Monday evening. Wednesday, 12:25 PM
Danville set to host annual Recreation Expo
East Bay Parks opens 24th annual trails challenge
Danville: Traveling exhibit highlights veterans' private correspondence
BART to pay nearly $1.3 million in hazardous materials suit
Pleasanton Weekly names new editor
