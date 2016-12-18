BART to pay nearly $1.3 million in hazardous materials suit

BART has been ordered to pay $1.275 million in a settlement with three district attorney's offices in the region, including... Last comment 22 hours ago | 1 comment

Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office

San Ramon's Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:30 am | 6 comments

East Bay Parks opens 24th annual trails challenge

A trails challenge kicked off this month in the East Bay, giving hikers the chance to earn a free commemorative pin for their... Last comment on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:35 pm | 2 comments

Danville: Decision delayed on Diablo Road apartment complex

The Danville Planning Commission delayed decision-making on a proposed 150-apartment complex on Diablo Road near downtown,... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:29 am | 15 comments