Dublin: 2-year-old girl among injured in head-on crash

Three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl and her mother, in a head-on crash in Dublin on Thursday morning,... Last comment on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:39 am | 2 comments

Danville: Decision delayed on Diablo Road apartment complex

The Danville Planning Commission delayed decision-making on a proposed 150-apartment complex on Diablo Road near downtown,... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:29 am | 15 comments

Pulitzer-winning 'The Piano Lesson' coming to Danville stage

Danville's Role Players Ensemble is presenting its rendition of playwright August Wilson's 1990 drama "The Piano Lesson"... Last comment on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:08 pm | 1 comment

BART to pay nearly $1.3 million in hazardous materials suit

BART has been ordered to pay $1.275 million in a settlement with three district attorney's offices in the region, including... Last comment on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm | 1 comment