Danville's congressman to skip Trump presidential inauguration
Second-term U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will... Last comment 6 hours ago | 85 comments

Tri-Valley Muslim group to host post-inauguration neighbors panel
Members of the Tri-Valley's Muslim community are joining together to present a neighbors panel the day after Inauguration... Last comment on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:44 pm | 2 comments

Hospice East Bay receives $950,000 grant to help expand services
The Hospice of the East Bay announced last week it was awarded a $950,000 grant from the Walnut Creek-based Thomas J. Long... Last comment on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:53 am | 1 comment

Urban Sprawl Outside the Voter Approved Urban Limit Line will set precedent for more developments
“Hold the Line” Proposed high-end housing development in the Tassajara Valley would break the County’s Urban Limit... Last comment on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:07 am | 1 comment

The Founder
Whole star Whole star Whole star Half star
The Founder Call it “Big Mac-beth," the tragic tale of ambition that is the story of American businessman Ray Kroc. The filmmakers telling this story have chosen a slightly less tongue-in-cheek, but still ironic title: “The Founder." For while most peopl...... Read the full review

20th Century Women

