Vallejo couple arrested on suspicion of Danville package thefts
Police arrested a Vallejo couple earlier this week on suspicion of committing package thefts in Danville, police chief Steve... Last comment on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:55 pm | 4 comments
Editorial: Hats off to citizen (turned) journalist
Local news coverage is imperative to the health of a community. When the number of journalists locally and nationally was... Last comment on Jan 6, 2017 at 11:20 am | 1 comment
Woman awaiting possible charges for fatal I-680 crash sentenced in other DUI case
Yarenit Liliana Malihan, who was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter following a crash on... Last comment on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:30 pm | 3 comments
Danville council set to confirm stringent marijuana regulations
As Danville enters the new year, the Town Council is on track to implement new regulations on all marijuana-related activities... Last comment 24 minutes ago | 6 comments
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
Rideshare companies could be a solution to clogged city streets
Jan 5, 2017 | 2 comments
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 13 comments
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016 | 1 comment
San Ramon: Authorities ID woman killed by fallen tree
A 56-year-old woman who died in San Ramon on Saturday after a tree fell and struck her has been identified as Deborah McKeown, according to the Contra Costa County coroner's office. Monday, 12:25 PM
Danville council to talk marijuana rules, alternative electricity program
Pleasanton school board fires 1st-year Superintendent Rick Rubino
DSRSD board approves water rate increase
County health officials warn flu activity widespread in Bay Area
Assassin's Creed
What do you get when you take the director of a well-received Shakespeare film, and give him a cast that includes Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, and Charlotte Rampling to make an awards-season film? An action mov...... Read the full review
