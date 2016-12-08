Town Square
BART hikes fines for parking illegally at station lots
People caught parking illegally at BART lots around the Bay Area will face stiffer fines in the new year, according to the... Last comment on Dec 28, 2016 at 10:08 am | 1 comment

SRVUSD named to AP Honor Roll for 7th consecutive year
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District again finds itself in elite company nationwide for its high school students’... Last comment on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:23 am | 2 comments

Danville commission to debate second-story addition on downtown building
The Danville Planning Commission is set Tuesday to weigh a downtown landowner's plan to remodel their existing retail building,... Last comment on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:40 pm | 10 comments

Danville resident accused of robbing Hayward bank
A Danville resident identified by investigators as the suspect in a bank robbery in Hayward last week has been arrested out... Last comment on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:56 am | 1 comment

Assassin's Creed What do you get when you take the director of a well-received Shakespeare film, and give him a cast that includes Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson, and Charlotte Rampling to make an awards-season film? An action mov......

