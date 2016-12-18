Town Square
Danville commission to debate proposed Diablo Road apartment complex
The Danville Planning Commission is set to discuss whether to approve a new, 150-unit apartment complex on Diablo Road near... Last comment on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:54 pm | 21 comments

San Ramon Valley workshop set on community choice energy
Local government officials in the San Ramon Valley are hosting a public workshop later this month to receive feedback from... Last comment on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:07 pm | 7 comments

San Ramon: The Bridges owner proposes new event center, suites
The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss a proposal from The Bridges Golf Club's owner to add a new event... Last comment on Jan 25, 2017 at 9:05 pm | 18 comments

Danville: License plate recognition cameras lead police to stolen car
Danville police arrested two people Monday afternoon after the town’s automated license plate reader camera system alerted... Last comment on Jan 26, 2017 at 9:01 am | 8 comments

Movies

Gold
Gold "Gold," a twisty drama inspired by a true 1990s gold-mining scandal in Indonesia, follows underdog mining executive Kenny Wells, who desperately wants respect -- including self-respect that goes deeper than false bravado. And for a while, he gets it ...... Read the full review

