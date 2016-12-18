Dublin: 2-year-old girl among injured in head-on crash
Three people were injured, including a 2-year-old girl and her mother, in a head-on crash in Dublin on Thursday morning,... Last comment on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:39 am | 2 comments
Danville: Decision delayed on Diablo Road apartment complex
The Danville Planning Commission delayed decision-making on a proposed 150-apartment complex on Diablo Road near downtown,... Last comment on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:29 am | 15 comments
Pulitzer-winning 'The Piano Lesson' coming to Danville stage
Danville's Role Players Ensemble is presenting its rendition of playwright August Wilson's 1990 drama "The Piano Lesson"... Last comment on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:08 pm | 1 comment
BART to pay nearly $1.3 million in hazardous materials suit
BART has been ordered to pay $1.275 million in a settlement with three district attorney's offices in the region, including... Last comment on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:53 pm | 1 comment
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
A bad week for BART executives
Feb 2, 2017 | 1 comment
Art Space
by John A. Barry
The Art of Protest Placards
Jan 21, 2017 | 2 comments
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 14 comments
Report: December Bay Area home sales drop, prices climb
December Bay Area home sales and prices moved in opposite directions on a year-over-year basis, research firm CoreLogic announced. New and existing home sales fell 9.1% to 7,136 sales while the median home prices jumped 4%. Sunday, 3:32 PM
Sewer district hosting community workshop in downtown Danville
Thefts, vandalism, traffic-stop arrests lead San Ramon police log
Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop
Danville set to host annual Recreation Expo
The Comedian
It takes a special sort to be stand-up comic, a sort that's not easily faked by even the best of actors, including Robert De Niro, who attempts to play a stand-up in the unfortunately unexceptional "The Comedian." Comedians are a notoriously unhappy...... Read the full review
