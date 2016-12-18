Town Square
View all | Post your own topic

Danville: Decision delayed on Diablo Road apartment complex
The Danville Planning Commission delayed decision-making on a proposed 150-apartment complex on Diablo Road near downtown,... Last comment 5 hours ago | 15 comments

Contra Costa County unemployment at 4%
Contra Costa County finished last month with an unemployment rate of 4%, according to data from the California Employment... Last comment on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:43 am | 5 comments

Protestors call for county DA's resignation, sheriff's office to end contract with ICE
A rally Wednesday outside the Contra Costa County Administration Building in Martinez called for the sheriff's office to... Last comment 7 hours ago | 30 comments

EBMUD reservoirs full after winter storms
East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs are full after heavy rains this winter, one of the wettest in years. "We've... Last comment 13 hours ago | 6 comments

More Town Square topics
 
 
Twitter
Follow us on Twitter
 
 
 
Movies

Gold
Whole star Whole star Half star
Gold "Gold," a twisty drama inspired by a true 1990s gold-mining scandal in Indonesia, follows underdog mining executive Kenny Wells, who desperately wants respect -- including self-respect that goes deeper than false bravado. And for a while, he gets it ...... Read the full review

New movie reviews
A Dog's Purpose

View Local Movie Times

Search Reviews
  
Enter a movie title or do an advanced search.

 
 