Danville's congressman to skip Trump presidential inauguration
Second-term U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will... Last comment 6 hours ago | 85 comments
Tri-Valley Muslim group to host post-inauguration neighbors panel
Members of the Tri-Valley's Muslim community are joining together to present a neighbors panel the day after Inauguration... Last comment on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:44 pm | 2 comments
Hospice East Bay receives $950,000 grant to help expand services
The Hospice of the East Bay announced last week it was awarded a $950,000 grant from the Walnut Creek-based Thomas J. Long... Last comment on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:53 am | 1 comment
Urban Sprawl Outside the Voter Approved Urban Limit Line will set precedent for more developments
“Hold the Line” Proposed high-end housing development in the Tassajara Valley would break the County’s Urban Limit... Last comment on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:07 am | 1 comment
Tim Talk
by Tim Hunt
Will Republican Administration cut off bullet train funding?
Jan 19, 2017 | 6 comments
The Observer
by Roz Rogoff
Hanging up my hat for real
Dec 18, 2016 | 15 comments
Doing College
by Elizabeth LaScala
Admitted Early Action? Congratulations! And Next Steps
Dec 8, 2016 | 2 comments
County looking at state-of-emergency declaration amid storm damage
Contra Costa County Administrator David Twa called Thursday for the Board of Supervisors to declare a state of emergency in the county due to infrastructure damage caused by recent storms. Thursday, 1:49 PM
SRVUSD opens Student Recognition Project
Discover Diablo: Nonprofit launching free Mt. Diablo hike series
New jazz series coming to Village Theatre
Danville: High schooler organizes bone marrow registry drive in mom's honor
BART announces pilot program for guaranteed parking at Dublin/Pleasanton station
The Founder
Call it “Big Mac-beth," the tragic tale of ambition that is the story of American businessman Ray Kroc. The filmmakers telling this story have chosen a slightly less tongue-in-cheek, but still ironic title: “The Founder." For while most peopl...... Read the full review
