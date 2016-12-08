Danville's congressman to skip Trump presidential inauguration

Second-term U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will... Last comment 6 hours ago | 85 comments

Tri-Valley Muslim group to host post-inauguration neighbors panel

Members of the Tri-Valley's Muslim community are joining together to present a neighbors panel the day after Inauguration... Last comment on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:44 pm | 2 comments

Hospice East Bay receives $950,000 grant to help expand services

The Hospice of the East Bay announced last week it was awarded a $950,000 grant from the Walnut Creek-based Thomas J. Long... Last comment on Jan 19, 2017 at 10:53 am | 1 comment

Urban Sprawl Outside the Voter Approved Urban Limit Line will set precedent for more developments

“Hold the Line” Proposed high-end housing development in the Tassajara Valley would break the County’s Urban Limit... Last comment on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:07 am | 1 comment