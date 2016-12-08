Danville's congressman to skip Trump presidential inauguration

Second-term U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will... Last comment 29 minutes ago | 25 comments

SRVHS boys lacrosse holding thriller film screening, producer talk

The San Ramon Valley High School boys lacrosse team is hosting a screening of filmmaker Warren Miller's 2016 ski-adventure... Last comment on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:20 am | 1 comment

Joe Gorton named San Ramon's permanent city manager

The San Ramon City Council voted unanimously in closed session Tuesday to appoint police chief Joe Gorton as the permanent... Last comment on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:17 am | 1 comment

San Ramon Valley workshop set on community choice energy

Local government officials in the San Ramon Valley are hosting a public workshop later this month to receive feedback from... Last comment on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:54 pm | 2 comments