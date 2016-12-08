Town Square
Danville's congressman to skip Trump presidential inauguration
Second-term U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord), whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will... Last comment 29 minutes ago | 25 comments

SRVHS boys lacrosse holding thriller film screening, producer talk
The San Ramon Valley High School boys lacrosse team is hosting a screening of filmmaker Warren Miller's 2016 ski-adventure... Last comment on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:20 am | 1 comment

Joe Gorton named San Ramon's permanent city manager
The San Ramon City Council voted unanimously in closed session Tuesday to appoint police chief Joe Gorton as the permanent... Last comment on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:17 am | 1 comment

San Ramon Valley workshop set on community choice energy
Local government officials in the San Ramon Valley are hosting a public workshop later this month to receive feedback from... Last comment on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:54 pm | 2 comments

Movies

Silence
Whole star Whole star Whole star
Silence Director Martin Scorsese looks at the contradictions of religion and faith in his new film "Silence," based on Japanese author Shusaku Endo's acclaimed 1966 novel about "the painful, paradoxical passage...from certainty to doubt to loneliness to comm...... Read the full review

