Luxury cinema, dining hub to anchor City Center Bishop Ranch

Bishop Ranch officials have announced that luxury movie theater and restaurant hub THE LOT is set to come to San Ramon in two years, agreeing to lease space at the planned City Center Bishop Ranch.

THE LOT City Center will anchor the new 300,000-square-foot retail, restaurant and entertainment complex, with the high-energy, cinema-based venue offering a 10-screen movie theater with reclining leather chairs, plus a restaurant, cafe and bar, according to Bishop Ranch officials.

"We were looking for more than just a movie theater," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and chief operating officer of Sunset Development Co., developer of City Center Bishop Ranch. "So we're very excited about bringing THE LOT to the Bay Area."

"They have the vision, the resources, and the team to execute something very special," Mehran added. "We are developing a unique regional destination, and with THE LOT, we will have the most luxurious cinema and dining venue in the market."

THE LOT, which has two locations in the San Diego area, will open in San Ramon in fall 2018 coinciding with the grand opening of the City Center Bishop Ranch project, officials said.

"San Ramon is a fabulous community and a great market," Adolfo Fastlicht, CEO of THE LOT, said in a statement. "The setting at City Center Bishop Ranch is exceptional, and we will create a place where our guests will make THE LOT their hub for premium cinema going, elevated cuisine, socializing and events -- all in a cosmopolitan and relaxed atmosphere."

"We will create a striking venue that will offer superb customer service and be comfortable and inviting," Fastlicht added. "We aim to promote social interaction and generate unique and sophisticated lifestyle entertainment experiences."

THE LOT has two locations in San Diego, in downtown La Jolla and Liberty Station.

The company designs each location to reflect its locale, and the architecture and interior design will be contemporary utilizing natural-textures and incorporating an open lobby design connected to an outside patio, Bishop Ranch officials said.

The theater will offer online reserved seating for its 800 automated luxury leather recliners, each with a call button for in-seat food service with a menu that will offer a full range of food, drinks and snacks, Bishop Ranch officials said.

In addition to the movie theater, THE LOT City Center will also feature a bar with a social cocktail scene and accompanying spirits and wine, a cafe offering craft coffee and artisan pastries and a restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with California-inspired food specialties developed by executive chef Matt Sramek, officials added.

THE LOT will open each day with breakfast at 7 a.m. and will continue uninterrupted throughout the day.

"Ongoing community engagement is at the heart of the company, demonstrated in its offering of events beyond the movies -- car shows, sporting events, art displays and special events like the Academy Awards," Bishop Ranch officials added.

The City Center Bishop Ranch, designed by acclaimed architecture firm Renzo Piano Building Workshop, is set to feature 300,000 square feet of restaurants and retail around a one-acre piazza at the heart of Bollinger Canyon Road near the Bishop Ranch business park, San Ramon City Hall, Central Park and the Iron Horse Regional Trail.

Scheduled to open in fall 2018, city officials and community members hope the complex will create a true downtown center for San Ramon.

Construction work began at the project site last winter, with demolition of old Bishop Ranch office buildings. Rough grading began last month and is set to run into November, with work hours 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays with weekend work possible if requested, according to San Ramon city officials.