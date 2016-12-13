News

Updated: Tue, Dec 13, 2016, 9:48 pm
Uploaded: Tue, Dec 13, 2016, 5:23 pm

School board hires new assistant principals for Dougherty Valley High

Ball set to join school next week, Hoover coming on board next month

by Jeremy Walsh

The San Ramon Valley school board appointed two new assistant principals for Dougherty Valley High School last week, putting the San Ramon school's upper administration on track to be back at full staff after a period of interim assistant principals this school year.

This story contains 711 words.

If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.

If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.

Comments

Like this comment
Posted by Fran Logan
a resident of another community
on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:31 pm

I have known Mr. Ball since he was a young child. His mother and I met in college. They are awesome people both personally and professionally. You made a wise choice! Best wishes to all!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

Hanging up my hat for real
By Roz Rogoff | 13 comments | 1,409 views

View all local blogs
 