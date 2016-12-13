School board hires new assistant principals for Dougherty Valley High

The San Ramon Valley school board appointed two new assistant principals for Dougherty Valley High School last week, putting the San Ramon school's upper administration on track to be back at full staff after a period of interim assistant principals this school year.

Demetrius Ball, who is set to start on Monday, is an Army veteran who will be new to the district with experience as a social studies teacher, school administrator and athletics coach.

Kellie Hoover, a familiar face in the Dougherty Valley, has been a teacher for 15 years, including the last 12 years as a music instructor in the district with time at Windemere Ranch Middle School and Dougherty Valley High. Her start date is undetermined, but district officials hope she'll begin next month.

Hoover and Ball will take over positions that have been filled on a temporary basis since Dave Kravitz was promoted to Dougherty Valley principal in September and Stephanie Sawyer moved to an assistant principal post at Los Cerros Middle School in Danville. The interim assistant principals were Tom Ladouceur, Janet Terranova and Deb Petish.

The new hires will round out Dougherty Valley's group of four full-time assistant principals, joining Megan Moilanen and Kim Vaiana.

School administration is still deciding what responsibilities the new assistant principals will handle, but Ball will oversee the math and physical education departments and Hoover will work with the world language and science departments, according to district spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich.

Kellie Hoover

A music teacher in the district since 2005, Hoover was a founding staff member at Windemere Ranch and also served as the district's music lead teacher, where she has planned and organized professional development, led meetings and collaborated with K-12 music teachers across the San Ramon Valley.

"During her 12-year tenure, she has proven herself to be a strong, contributing and invested educator in this community," Graswich said. "Her well-developed knowledge of and familiarity with the Dougherty Valley and the district will make her a great asset to the leadership team at DVHS."

Hoover has also been a peer mentor for other teachers, served as a member of the district's Curriculum Council and completed the district's Leadership Development Program this year. Outside the district, she has served as a leader in music fraternities and in the Bay Region of the California Music Educators Association.

She earned a bachelor's degree in music from University of the Pacific in Stockton, a master's degree in educational leadership from California State University, East Bay, and state certification as a music teacher and administrator.

District officials hope Hoover will start as a Dougherty Valley assistant principal soon after the winter break, but that depends on their ability to identify and hire a replacement for her prior position, Graswich said.

Demetrius Ball

Ball joins the district after a stint as the assistant head of school at Vincent Academy, a K-5 charter school in West Oakland. His current responsibilities there included school-wide discipline, student recognition and employee supervision.

He moved to the area from Maryland over the summer with his wife, a Monte Vista High School graduate, and his young children who now attend San Ramon's Twin Creeks Elementary School.

"He is very excited about returning to the high school level and serving the community in which he lives," Graswich said.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Ball served as a commissioned officer in the Army, with deployments in Iraq and Kuwait, before leaving the military for a career in education. He taught social sciences at the middle and high school levels for seven years, during which he was also a coach for multiple sports.

As a teacher at Howard High School in Maryland, Ball served as leadership teacher/activities director, developed and led school-wide professional development sessions on co-teaching and technology integration, coordinated its Alpha Leaders program (a mentoring program for African-American males) and led its positive behavior interventions and supports (PBIS) team.

In addition to his degree from West Point, Ball earned a master's degree in secondary education from the University of Phoenix and certification as a social studies teacher and administrator.