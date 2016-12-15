Danville church welcomes new minister of outreach

Community Presbyterian Church in Danville recently named Jeremiah Ramer as its new minister of outreach.

"My family has been welcomed into the family at CPC with open arms," Ramer said. "I'm most excited about getting to do life with the incredible people in the community at CPC."

Ramer joined the CPC pastoral team earlier this fall after leading children, students and college ministries in churches in the East Bay and in Texas during his years of service. He most recently served at Blue Oaks Church in Pleasanton.

"CPC was so attractive to me because of its rich history of great ministry in the community as well as the feeling of excitement about the future at CPC," Ramer said. "My wife, Tessa, and I have three little girls, and the San Ramon Valley and the community at CPC are such a great place to raise our kids."

Community Presbyterian Church senior pastor Tyler Scott called Ramer "a tremendous asset to our staff" and "a blessing to the people of our Valley."

"As minister of outreach, he will help us serve the San Ramon Valley by reaching out with the love of Jesus. His passion, people skills and relentless positivity are contagious," said Scott, who was promoted in May to senior pastor at the church on West El Pintado Road.

The church this month is presenting "The Christmas Story," a three-weekend telling of the story of Joseph, Mary and Jesus. Upcoming services are set for Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Christmas Eve services will be held in the Sanctuary at noon, 2 p.m, 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. There will be no services Christmas Day.

Community Presbyterian Church is located at 222 W. El Pintado Road in Danville. For more information, visit its website.