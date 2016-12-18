Danville artist's Jimmy Stewart portrait inducted into hall of fame

Danville artist Lynn Sanguedolce celebrated earlier this fall as her portrait of American film legend James "Jimmy" Stewart was formally inducted into The Players Club hall of fame in New York City.

A New Jersey native who has lived in Danville for nine years, Sanguedolce painted the posthumous portrait of the Academy Award-winning actor in 2013 after renowned portraitist Everett Raymond Kinstler selected her for the commission in a contest sponsored by the Portrait Society of America.

"I am extremely grateful for the honor of receiving the James Stewart commission," Sanguedolce said in a recent email interview. "I am a big Jimmy Stewart fan and having a painting in The Players' collection of art is a great privilege. I feel very thankful to Ray Kinstler and the Portrait Society of America for their faith in me."

Sanguedolce's portrait of Stewart was honored Sept. 26 at The Players Club, a private social club with members from the theater community, as well as from film, television, music, publishing and patrons of the arts.

An American actor who died in 1997 at age 89, Stewart was known for his starring roles in movies such as "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939), "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946) and "Vertigo" (1958) as well as his Oscar-winning performance in "The Philadelphia Story" (1940).

The Stewart portrait was inducted into The Players Club hall of fame along with three others: Kinstler's portrait of actor Bill Pullman, Michael Shane Neil's portrait of actor Ken Glickfeld and the late David Beynon Pena's portrait of actor Joe Sirola.

An accomplished artist with paintings and drawings in collections across the U.S. and abroad, Sanguedolce's achievements include being selected as a finalist and also the First Honor Award recipient at the Portrait Society of America's International Competition in 2012 and 2013.

Crediting John Phillip Osborne at the Ridgewood Art Institute in New Jersey with "instilling the principles and motivation that has turned out to be the most meaningful to me and lasting for my art," Sanguedolce also studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, California Art Institute, Westlake Village and at various workshops and classes around the country.

She said she enjoys working in a variety of media such as charcoal, watercolor and oil painting, and she pursues a wide range of subject matter, including landscape, still life and figurative work.

Sanguedolce grew up in New Jersey and lived there for 33 years. She moved to Danville from the East Coast in 2002, then moved out of the area in 2005 before returning to Danville in 2010, where she has lived since.