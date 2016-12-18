News

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 18, 2016, 5:39 pm

Sandra J. Wing: A cancer patient's best friend

942 undergo treatments since she started nonprofit to help those with cancer

by Jeb Bing

The language of cancer is grim: chemotherapy, radiation, lumpectomy, mastectomy, bone marrow transplant.

Comments

Posted by KF
a resident of Danville
on Dec 19, 2016 at 10:25 am

Sandra is an angel. I am one of the cancer patients who benefited from her free massage therapy program. The massages stimulated my lymphatic system and helped me recover after I had several chemo sessions for my lymphoma. I will never forget Sandra's help.

