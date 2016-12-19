Fatal postal truck crash snarls freeway through Danville

A Sacramento man died after crashing a delivery truck on Interstate 680 in Danville early Monday morning, with the wreck wreaking havoc on the morning commute through the San Ramon Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Crews were still working to collect U.S. Postal Service packages that spilled onto the roadway and clean other debris more than seven hours after the crash occurred on southbound I-680 near the El Pintado Road exit, CHP officials said.

The incident was first reported at 3:24 a.m. Monday, when the CHP received a call about a two-axle box truck hitting another vehicle and rolling across the freeway, dumping its contents onto the road, officials said.

Arriving officers and emergency personnel found the truck had struck an abandoned Ford minivan on the right shoulder, overturned and then struck a large metal pole, CHP officials said.

Investigators said it appeared the driver allowed the truck to veer to the right for unknown reasons, leading to the crash with the minivan parked on the shoulder.

The driver â€” later identified as Ravikesh Kumar, 26, from Sacramento â€” was trapped inside the cab of the truck, CHP officials said. Emergency personnel removed Kumar from the cab and transported him to a Walnut Creek hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, CHP officials said.

The crash caused the CHP to close multiple lanes on I-680 southbound for hours Monday morning, leading to delays during the morning commute that reached up to an hour and saw many drivers finding alternative routes on community streets in Walnut Creek, Alamo and Danville.

The company that owns the truck was in the process of loading all of the spilled packages from the roadway and into another truck for transport until after 11 a.m., according to the CHP.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Contra Costa CHP officials at 646-4980.