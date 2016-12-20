Authorities: Porsche stolen in Alamo carjacking recovered after crash

A year-old Porsche Boxster stolen from a woman during a carjacking in Alamo on Monday afternoon was recovered by authorities after it was damaged and abandoned following a crash on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Tuesday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

The luxury car sustained significant front-end damage in the multi-vehicle collision on I-880 northbound just north of 66th Avenue around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two occupants reportedly ran from the scene and remain at-large. Authorities have not released suspect descriptions.

A Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy responded to Oakland later Tuesday and confirmed the car was the same 2015 Porsche Boxster carjacked from a woman in Alamo just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to office spokesman Jimmy Lee.

The carjacking occurred in a shopping center in the 3100 block of Danville Boulevard, with the woman telling deputies she was sitting in the driver's seat of her two-door Porsche Boxster convertible with the door open when a stranger forced her out of the car at gunpoint, Lee said.

The gunman entered the car and drove away, according to Lee. The woman was not harmed during the incident.

Law enforcement agencies were notified to be on the lookout for the stolen car, but it was not located Monday despite an extensive search, Lee said.

That changed Tuesday morning, when the Porsche Boxster was found on I-880 after crashing, according to the CHP.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had already fled on foot onto city streets, where they were picked up by another vehicle and driven from the area, according to the CHP.

The pair had allegedly been driving the Porsche on the right-hand shoulder at a high speed when they clipped the back of a big-rig that was in the slow lane. The Porsche then spun out of control and rear-ended a truck before coming to a stop, according to the CHP.

Officers believe the driver was injured in the crash.

The investigation into the carjacking is ongoing, Lee said. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 646-2441. For any tips, call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message or email tips@so.cccounty.us.