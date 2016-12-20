News

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 20, 2016, 5:30 pm

Authorities: Porsche stolen in Alamo carjacking recovered after crash

Suspects remain at-large after running from scene on I-880 in Oakland

by Jeremy Walsh

A year-old Porsche Boxster stolen from a woman during a carjacking in Alamo on Monday afternoon was recovered by authorities after it was damaged and abandoned following a crash on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Tuesday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Comments

Posted by IMCurious
a resident of San Ramon
on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:36 am

Gee,"...Authorities have not released suspect descriptions"... Is it really necessary?

Posted by Marie
a resident of Alamo
on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:45 am

What shopping center parking lot was this in?

Posted by Greg T
a resident of Alamo
on Dec 21, 2016 at 7:26 am

Marie,it was the shopping center, where the cleaners are located, and CVS. Across Danville Boulevard from the Safeway Shopping Center.
'IMCurios'.. it's funny, but it seems Politically Incorrect these days to give a description of the suspect because it often offends minorities.
I'm angry that these crooks are still on the loose come back and I'll do some more crimes.... and I bet you anything but they were already out on parole or had a lot of warrants for their arrest already. When are these 'open-minded' and empty-headed liberals in California going to realize the criminals belong in jail!

Posted by Tracy
a resident of Alamo
on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:10 am

I'm surprised that all cars don't have built in gps devices that would make it easier to track and locate the vehicle. Our phones have it. The Waze app can track where you are, where you're going and your speed. I think OnStar is a location device for cars. I don't know if it's offered on all vehicles.

The technology is there.

Posted by CK
a resident of Danville
on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:10 am

There are 10+ stores in that Stone Valley Center where CVS is located...you mean to tell me that there is no video cameras at any of these businesses that can be used to get pictures of the perps? For sure the Shell and Chevron gas stations on the corner have cameras and can provide some pictures as they headed to the 680 freeway. Also, in the pics of the car after the crash, the top is down....so there are no cameras on the 880 that they can check for pictures?

Posted by Tom
a resident of Danville
on Dec 21, 2016 at 11:26 am

They have good descriptions of the perps. The fact that they have not been released tell is a very good indicator of what the description will say. If you look at the history of violent crime in this area (yes of course there are exceptions) there is a VERY clear pattern and we all know what it is. DOJ stats nationwide for decades also bears this out but we are not allowed to discuss this and must pretend that violent crime is commited by all at same rate as percentage of the population.
Math is not allowed here nor is rational debate.

Posted by Bratwurst
a resident of San Ramon
1 hour ago

Sounds like they got some DNA evidence. Hope LE does a full investigation. NIA Alert

