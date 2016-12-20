Swalwell meets with troops, diplomats during overseas trip

San Ramon's Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) returned last weekend from a congressional trip to Japan and South Korea as part of a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence delegation.

The visit, which Swalwell said felt timely, included meeting with U.S. diplomats, military officials and service members from Northern California stationed in the region.

"With South Korea having just impeached its president and with revelations that Russia committed cyberattacks to interfere with our 2016 election campaigns, this would be a prime time for North Korea's rogue regime to rattle its saber," said Swalwell, who was re-elected to his third term in Congress last month.

"North Korean aggression not only threatens our ally South Korea, but also our own homeland, given its nuclear capability. So this was an important time to get on-the-ground updates about our affairs and interests on the Korean peninsula, as well as to visit with our troops serving there," he added.

Swalwell's trip included a stop at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo before proceeding to Seoul, South Korea for meetings with U.S. military officials; Mark Lippert, the U.S. Ambassador to South Korea; other U.S. diplomats and personnel; and South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also had lunch one day with service members from his 15th Congressional District, as well as visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone, where he received an orientation briefing and met with service members.