Danville: Drinking fountains shut off at parks amid cold weather

Danville town officials announced this week they've turned off the water to drinking fountains at town-operated parks because of the risk of damage from frozen pipes during the recent cold weather in the area.

Town workers had to repair a number of water lines serving the drinking fountains after the pipes froze and burst, so officials decided to shut off the water until the weather warms, according to Jed Johnson, town maintenance services director.

Water service to all restrooms at town parks remains intact as usual, Johnson said, adding that he expects the water service to drinking fountains will be restored in early spring.

For more information, contact Johnson at 314-3450 or jjohnson@danville.ca.gov.