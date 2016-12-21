News

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 21, 2016, 5:56 pm

Danville resident accused of robbing Hayward bank

Police decline to reveal 21-year-old's name with investigation ongoing

A Danville resident identified by investigators as the suspect in a bank robbery in Hayward last week has been arrested out of state and is expected to be extradited to Alameda County, Hayward police said Wednesday.

