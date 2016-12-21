Danville resident accused of robbing Hayward bank

A Danville resident identified by investigators as the suspect in a bank robbery in Hayward last week has been arrested out of state and is expected to be extradited to Alameda County, Hayward police said Wednesday.

The suspect is a 21-year-old Danville resident, police said, but they aren't releasing the suspect's name at this time.

The robber entered the Bay Cities Credit Union at 22777 Main St. in Hayward at about 9:35 a.m. last Thursday and passed a note to the teller, according to police.

The robber then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running west on D Street, police said.

But the suspect was identified and was arrested out of state the next day and a large portion of the stolen money was also recovered, according to police.

Hayward police said their investigation into the bank robbery is still ongoing and anyone with information about it should call Sgt. Ryan Sprague at (510) 293-7034.

-- Jeff Shuttleworth, Bay City News Service