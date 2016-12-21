Thefts, car break-ins, crashes lead San Ramon police log

The San Ramon Police Department provides DanvilleSanRamon.com with a record of its calls each week. This is a sampling from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, omitting the more mundane, such as routine traffic stops, service requests, noise complaints and domestic disturbances.
* Stolen vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on Palamos Court
* Auto burglary at 11:44 a.m. on Promontory Lane
* Petty theft at 12:57 p.m. on Alcosta Boulevard
* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 1:41 p.m. on Bishop Drive
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 2:58 p.m. on Amaryllis Circle
* Petty theft at 3:11 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Burglary at 3:38 p.m. on Crow Canyon Road
* Auto burglary at 4:05 p.m. on Sunset Drive
* Petty theft at 7:59 p.m. on Bollinger Canyon Road
Wednesday, Nov. 30
* Petty theft at 7:58 a.m. on Campion Drive
* Petty theft at 8:21 a.m. on Sutter Creek Lane
* Stolen vehicle at 8:36 a.m. on Bishop Drive
* Petty theft at 10:08 a.m. on Talavera Drive
* Petty theft at 11:01 a.m. on Basswood Drive
* Identity theft at 11:24 a.m. on Enchanted Way
* Petty theft at 11:55 a.m. on Morgan Drive
* Petty theft at 12:40 p.m. on Deerwood Drive
* Petty theft at 2:03 p.m. on Caraway Court
* Petty theft at 4:21 p.m. on Sunset Drive
* Burglary at 5:48 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Petty theft at 6:52 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road
* Petty theft at 10:17 p.m. on Valdivia Circle
Thursday, Dec. 1
* Petty theft at 7:20 a.m. on Bellas Artes Circle
* Stolen vehicle at 7:47 a.m. on Canyon Village Circle
* Stolen vehicle at 7:53 a.m. on Promontory Terrace
* Suspicious circumstance arrest at 9:47 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Identity theft at 9:52 a.m. on Balmoral Way
* Petty theft at 2:21 p.m. on Market Place
* Auto burglary at 3:22 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Identity theft at 3:26 p.m. on Goshen Court
* Petty theft at 8:44 p.m. on Compton Circle
Friday, Dec. 2
* Auto burglary at 6:11 a.m. on Promontory Circle
* Missing juvenile report at 3:14 p.m. on Pine Valley Road
* Auto burglary at 4:13 p.m. on Market Place
* Vehicle crash with injury arrest at 6:29 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon and N. Gale Ridge roads
* Welfare check arrest at 10:31 p.m. at the intersection of Deerwood and Crow Canyon roads
* Vandalism at 11:36 p.m. on Fioli Loop
Saturday, Dec. 3
* Grand theft at 6:36 a.m. on Canyon Village Circle
* Identity theft at 9:39 a.m. on Pine Valley Road
* Auto burglary at 9:40 a.m. on Magnolia Bridge Drive
* Vehicle crash with injury at 11:09 a.m. at the intersection of Fioli and Ivy Hill ways
* Auto burglary at 6:10 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road
* Petty theft at 6:43 p.m. on Bishop Drive
* Petty theft at 7:01 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road
* Stolen vehicle at 8:01 p.m. on Broadmoor Drive
* Traffic stop arrest at 11:56 p.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard
Sunday, Dec. 4
* Traffic stop leading to arrest at 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon and Deerwood roads
* Fraud at 11:43 a.m. on Sunset Drive
* Traffic stop leading to arrest at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Watermill and Bollinger Canyon roads
* Commercial burglary at 12:57 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place
* Petty theft at 1:23 p.m. on Majestic Oak Court
* Suspicious vehicle report leading to arrest at 3:31 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and Chevron Park Circle West
* DUI arrest at 4:19 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place
* Auto burglary at 7:21 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
Monday, Dec. 5
* Suspicious subject report leading to arrest at 8:26 a.m. on Crestfield Drive
* Stolen vehicle at 8:55 a.m. on Crestfield Drive
* Petty theft at 12:45 p.m. on Crestfield Drive
* Auto burglary at 4:34 p.m. on Bishop Drive
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of Dougherty and Old Ranch Roads
* Stolen vehicle at 5:47 p.m. on Camino Ramon
* Vehicle crash with injury at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Dougherty and Old Ranch roads
