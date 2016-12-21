Thefts, car break-ins, crashes lead San Ramon police log

The San Ramon Police Department provides DanvilleSanRamon.com with a record of its calls each week. This is a sampling from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, omitting the more mundane, such as routine traffic stops, service requests, noise complaints and domestic disturbances.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

* Stolen vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on Palamos Court

* Auto burglary at 11:44 a.m. on Promontory Lane

* Petty theft at 12:57 p.m. on Alcosta Boulevard

* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 1:41 p.m. on Bishop Drive

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 2:58 p.m. on Amaryllis Circle

* Petty theft at 3:11 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Burglary at 3:38 p.m. on Crow Canyon Road

* Auto burglary at 4:05 p.m. on Sunset Drive

* Petty theft at 7:59 p.m. on Bollinger Canyon Road

Wednesday, Nov. 30

* Petty theft at 7:58 a.m. on Campion Drive

* Petty theft at 8:21 a.m. on Sutter Creek Lane

* Stolen vehicle at 8:36 a.m. on Bishop Drive

* Petty theft at 10:08 a.m. on Talavera Drive

* Petty theft at 11:01 a.m. on Basswood Drive

* Identity theft at 11:24 a.m. on Enchanted Way

* Petty theft at 11:55 a.m. on Morgan Drive

* Petty theft at 12:40 p.m. on Deerwood Drive

* Petty theft at 2:03 p.m. on Caraway Court

* Petty theft at 4:21 p.m. on Sunset Drive

* Burglary at 5:48 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Petty theft at 6:52 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road

* Petty theft at 10:17 p.m. on Valdivia Circle

Thursday, Dec. 1

* Petty theft at 7:20 a.m. on Bellas Artes Circle

* Stolen vehicle at 7:47 a.m. on Canyon Village Circle

* Stolen vehicle at 7:53 a.m. on Promontory Terrace

* Suspicious circumstance arrest at 9:47 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Identity theft at 9:52 a.m. on Balmoral Way

* Petty theft at 2:21 p.m. on Market Place

* Auto burglary at 3:22 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Identity theft at 3:26 p.m. on Goshen Court

* Petty theft at 8:44 p.m. on Compton Circle

Friday, Dec. 2

* Auto burglary at 6:11 a.m. on Promontory Circle

* Missing juvenile report at 3:14 p.m. on Pine Valley Road

* Auto burglary at 4:13 p.m. on Market Place

* Vehicle crash with injury arrest at 6:29 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon and N. Gale Ridge roads

* Welfare check arrest at 10:31 p.m. at the intersection of Deerwood and Crow Canyon roads

* Vandalism at 11:36 p.m. on Fioli Loop

Saturday, Dec. 3

* Grand theft at 6:36 a.m. on Canyon Village Circle

* Identity theft at 9:39 a.m. on Pine Valley Road

* Auto burglary at 9:40 a.m. on Magnolia Bridge Drive

* Vehicle crash with injury at 11:09 a.m. at the intersection of Fioli and Ivy Hill ways

* Auto burglary at 6:10 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road

* Petty theft at 6:43 p.m. on Bishop Drive

* Petty theft at 7:01 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road

* Stolen vehicle at 8:01 p.m. on Broadmoor Drive

* Traffic stop arrest at 11:56 p.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard

Sunday, Dec. 4

* Traffic stop leading to arrest at 1:09 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon and Deerwood roads

* Fraud at 11:43 a.m. on Sunset Drive

* Traffic stop leading to arrest at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Watermill and Bollinger Canyon roads

* Commercial burglary at 12:57 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place

* Petty theft at 1:23 p.m. on Majestic Oak Court

* Suspicious vehicle report leading to arrest at 3:31 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and Chevron Park Circle West

* DUI arrest at 4:19 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place

* Auto burglary at 7:21 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

Monday, Dec. 5

* Suspicious subject report leading to arrest at 8:26 a.m. on Crestfield Drive

* Stolen vehicle at 8:55 a.m. on Crestfield Drive

* Petty theft at 12:45 p.m. on Crestfield Drive

* Auto burglary at 4:34 p.m. on Bishop Drive

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of Dougherty and Old Ranch Roads

* Stolen vehicle at 5:47 p.m. on Camino Ramon

* Vehicle crash with injury at 6:09 p.m. at the intersection of Dougherty and Old Ranch roads