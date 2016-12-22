Christmas magic: Santa visits bring joy and wonder to the world

Jolly ol' St. Nick brings out the kid in all of us, and watching children share their hopes and dreams with him can be a special time.

The truly young ones might approach this stranger with trepidation or dismay, but Santa welcomes all -- and still manages to make his rounds worldwide on Christmas Eve night.

Check out the collection of Santa photos submitted by our readers throughout the Tri-Valley -- and enjoy the fun family tales that accompany their Kris Kringle visits.