Danville town offices closing for mandatory holiday week furlough

Danville town offices will close next week for a mandatory holiday week furlough, limiting people's access to certain town services.

This year's installment of the annual furlough runs from this Monday (Dec. 26) to Jan. 2, with the town offices re-opening for normal business on Jan. 3.

Limited services will be available on Dec. 28-30, with the Danville Police Department business office open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and limited building inspections available on an on-call or appointment basis.

Office staff will not be available at the town offices, and the front counter will be closed, town officials said. Regular Danville police operations will continue throughout the furlough, other than the business office closures.

To receive a building inspection, residents must call 314-3333 the day before the requested inspection and enter the eight-digit permit number and the three-digit inspection code. Once the codes have been entered, callers should wait until a confirmation number is generated.

To verify if an inspection is on the schedule or to speak to the inspection staff regarding a time-frame for the inspection, call 314-3330 between 7:30-8 a.m. on the morning of the scheduled inspection.

For more information, contact assistant to the town manager Nat Rojanasathira at 314-3328 or nrojanasathira@danville.ca.gov.