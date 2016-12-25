DUIs, thefts top Danville police log

The Danville Police Department provides DanvilleSanRamon.com with a record of its calls each week. This is a sampling from Dec. 4-10, omitting the more mundane, such as routine traffic stops, service requests, noise complaints and domestic disturbances.

Sunday, Dec. 4

* DUI arrest at 1:14 p.m. at the intersection of Del Amigo Road and Danville Boulevard

Monday, Dec. 5

* Petty theft at 10:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Anthony Court

* Auto burglary at 12:31 p.m. in the 900 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* DUI arrest at 6:42 p.m. at the intersection of Via Hermosa and Diablo Road

* Violation of restraining order at 10:04 p.m. in the 100 block of Lawnview Circle

* Identity theft at 10:43 p.m. in the 30 block of Devonshire Court

Tuesday, Dec. 6

* DUI arrest at 12:03 a.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Sonora Avenue

* Battery at 10:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of Camino Tassajara

Wednesday, Dec. 7

* Vandalism at 9:33 a.m. at Green Valley Elementary School

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 7:55 p.m. at Monte Vista High School

* Battery at 8:18 p.m. in the 400 block of Gingerwood Lane

Thursday, Dec. 8

* Petty theft at 11:45 a.m. at Safeway

* Residential burglary at 4:07 p.m. in the 400 block of Shirlee Drive

* Petty theft at 5:56 p.m. Street information not disclosed.

Friday, Dec. 9

* Petty theft at 8:09 a.m. in the 100 block of Provence Road

* Petty theft at 9:47 a.m. in the 200 block of Glasgow Circle

* Petty theft at 3:13 p.m. in the 10 block of Shelterwood Drive

* Identity theft at 4:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rancho Verde Circle West

* Missing adult report at 4:37 p.m. at Lunardi's Markets

* Residential burglary at 8:58 p.m. in the 80 block of Stowbridge Court

* Revocation of probation arrest at 11:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of Alicante Drive

Saturday, Dec. 10

* Petty theft from vehicle at 8:37 a.m. at Livery Merchantile

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Petty theft at 10:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Jasmine Way