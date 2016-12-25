DUIs, thefts top Danville police log

The Danville Police Department provides DanvilleSanRamon.com with a record of its calls each week. This is a sampling from Dec. 4-10, omitting the more mundane, such as routine traffic stops, service requests, noise complaints and domestic disturbances.
* DUI arrest at 1:14 p.m. at the intersection of Del Amigo Road and Danville Boulevard
Monday, Dec. 5
* Petty theft at 10:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Anthony Court
* Auto burglary at 12:31 p.m. in the 900 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* DUI arrest at 6:42 p.m. at the intersection of Via Hermosa and Diablo Road
* Violation of restraining order at 10:04 p.m. in the 100 block of Lawnview Circle
* Identity theft at 10:43 p.m. in the 30 block of Devonshire Court
Tuesday, Dec. 6
* DUI arrest at 12:03 a.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Sonora Avenue
* Battery at 10:16 a.m. in the 1300 block of Camino Tassajara
Wednesday, Dec. 7
* Vandalism at 9:33 a.m. at Green Valley Elementary School
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 7:55 p.m. at Monte Vista High School
* Battery at 8:18 p.m. in the 400 block of Gingerwood Lane
Thursday, Dec. 8
* Petty theft at 11:45 a.m. at Safeway
* Residential burglary at 4:07 p.m. in the 400 block of Shirlee Drive
* Petty theft at 5:56 p.m. Street information not disclosed.
Friday, Dec. 9
* Petty theft at 8:09 a.m. in the 100 block of Provence Road
* Petty theft at 9:47 a.m. in the 200 block of Glasgow Circle
* Petty theft at 3:13 p.m. in the 10 block of Shelterwood Drive
* Identity theft at 4:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of Rancho Verde Circle West
* Missing adult report at 4:37 p.m. at Lunardi's Markets
* Residential burglary at 8:58 p.m. in the 80 block of Stowbridge Court
* Revocation of probation arrest at 11:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of Alicante Drive
Saturday, Dec. 10
* Petty theft from vehicle at 8:37 a.m. at Livery Merchantile
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Petty theft at 10:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Jasmine Way
This story contains 395 words.
If you are a paid subscriber, check to make sure you have logged in. Otherwise our system cannot recognize you as having full free access to our site.
If you are a paid print subscriber and haven't yet set up an online account, click here to get your online account activated.