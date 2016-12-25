Retired flight attendants deliver furry friends for Hope Hospice patients

Members of the Oakland chapter of Pan Am World Wings International donated bags filled with new stuffed bears and other cuddly animals last week to those in care of Dublin-based Hope Hospice volunteers.
"They provide a touch of comfort for Hope Hospice patients," she said.
Hope Hospice staff members distribute the fluffy animals to patients who are in need of a little extra "tender loving care."
For more than 35 years, Hope Hospice, located at 6377 Clark Ave. in Dublin, has provided personalized end-of- life care to families in the Tri-Valley and surrounding communities. As a community-led, non-profit organization, and a recipient of the Pleasanton Weekly Holiday Fund.
For more information, sign on to the organization's Website at HopeHospice.com or by telephone at (925) 829-8770.
