Uploaded: Sun, Dec 25, 2016, 3:40 pm

Retired flight attendants deliver furry friends for Hope Hospice patients

Organization of former Pan Am workers provides 'touch of comfort' for those under hospice care

by Jeb Bing

Members of the Oakland chapter of Pan Am World Wings International donated bags filled with new stuffed bears and other cuddly animals last week to those in care of Dublin-based Hope Hospice volunteers.

Posted by Ronni
a resident of Danville
5 hours ago

Another wonderful example of caring people making a heartwarming difference for those in need. A big thank you to Jane and all that give their time and effort.

