San Ramon: Waste Management announces garbage, tree disposal schedule for holidays

Waste Management of Alameda County is encouraging residents to recycle their holiday trees on their regular trash, recycling and compost collection days in the coming weeks.

Customers in San Ramon, Albany, Castro Valley, Emeryville, Hayward, Oakland and the Oro Loma Sanitary District are asked to leave their carts curbside on their regularly scheduled collection days, including the Mondays after Christmas Day and New Year's Day, which both fall on Sundays this year.

In addition, drivers will be continuing Waste Management's free curbside holiday tree collection program. Trees collected curbside are turned into compost but must be free of snow flocking, tinsel, ornaments, nails, and metal stands.

Customers may place trees at the curb or in a green yard waste cart and trees placed in carts must be cut to fit inside with the lid closed.

For single-family homes, pickups are Jan. 9 to Jan. 13 in San Ramon.

Collection dates for multi-family residences generally are the same but the details are different. In San Ramon, trees will be collected from multi-family properties during the week of Jan. 16.

Households serviced by Waste Management may also dispose of one tree, free of charge, at the Davis Street Transfer Station at 2615 Davis St. in San Leandro. Residents should bring a copy of their current bill.

Waste Management officials said they will accept additional trees at a charge of $5 per tree. Customers delivering trees with snow flocking, tinsel, ornaments, nails and metal tree stands will be charged a $50 minimum fee because the tree will be disposed of as trash.

â€” Bay City News Service