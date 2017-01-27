News

EBMUD reservoirs full after winter storms

Board president calls it 'incredible first half of the rainy season'

East Bay Municipal Utility District reservoirs are full after heavy rains this winter, one of the wettest in years.

Crews with the district, which provides water service to majority of the San Ramon Valley, are now turning their attention to managing the impact of all the water on watersheds, water storage facilities and wastewater operations.

The water season began Oct. 1 and that month and January have been the wettest on record, district officials said. That's filled the utility district's Pardee Reservoir and the district's East Bay reservoirs.

But the large amount of water has brought different challenges to district crews.

"We've been frankly relieved to have such an incredible first half of the rainy season," EBMUD board president Lesa McIntosh said in a statement.

Now crews are focused on controlling releases from reservoirs, managing a landslide adjacent to the Briones Aqueduct and dealing with water entering the wastewater system, McIntosh said.

Crews identified a landslide adjacent to the Briones Aqueduct, on San Pablo Creek, following wet weather the week of Jan. 9.

Crews made necessary repairs to protect the aqueduct, which is a critical water pipeline that delivers drinking water to area water treatment plants.

Separately, crews are now releasing water to control water levels in reservoirs including the San Pablo Reservoir, Upper San Leandro Reservoir and Chabot Reservoir.

Additional releases from area reservoirs may be made between winter storms when creeks can absorb the runoff, utility district officials said.

The utility district brings drinking water to 1.4 million East Bay customers.

â€“ Keith Burbank, Bay City News

Posted by Tom
a resident of Danville
on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:05 pm

Only three more months until permanent drought resumes!

Posted by SHale
a resident of San Ramon
on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:02 pm
SHale is a registered user.

now it just needs to storm for months to really be out of a drought. If it completely stops raining (and snowing) nothing really has changed.

Posted by DVS
a resident of Walnut Creek
on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:22 pm

Always difficult to know weather to release water or hold onto every drop when it rains early.

Posted by C. R. Mudgeon
a resident of Danville
on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:13 pm

Good news, but it doesn't change the fact that storage capacity still needs to be increased, as the population of EBMUD's service area increases.

Posted by Forget it Jake
a resident of San Ramon
on Jan 30, 2017 at 7:16 pm

I think the capacity that need to be increased is mainly in the aquifers that we've borrowed-from too heavily, and that need to be recharged. Why not take a page from Mulholland's book, when he sequestered the Owens Valley's stolen water underground in the San Fernando Valley?

Posted by Karin
a resident of Danville
on Feb 1, 2017 at 12:40 am

I'd like to read some headlines about a new reservoir or other water storage facility being built. We know how seldom it rains like this; it would be nice to save more of it.

