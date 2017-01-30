News

Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office

Congressman consolidates district operations previously split between Pleasanton, Hayward

by Jeremy Walsh

San Ramon's Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house there Saturday morning.

Located on Castro Valley Boulevard, Swalwell's new office consolidates operations previously split between his prior offices in Pleasanton and Hayward -- a move the third-term congressman says will save taxpayers' money and make his district operations more efficient.

The open house is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the office at 3615 Castro Valley Blvd., right behind KFC and next to CVS.

Swalwell and his district staff will be on-hand to meet with constituents, answer their questions and hear their feedback as well as to help residents learn more about the services Swalwell's office provides.

Tickets are not required, but attendees are asked to RSVP online for crowd-planning purposes.

In addition to San Ramon, Swalwell's 15th congressional district includes Pleasanton, Hayward, Union City, Dublin, Livermore, parts of Fremont and Danville, and the unincorporated areas of Castro Valley, San Lorenzo, Sunol, Ashland, Cherryland and Fairview.

Posted by Rob U.
a resident of San Ramon
on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:05 pm

I guess Eric is moving his office away from the Tri-Valley location and more towards the Bay. I think this may match is moving political viewpoints, which seem to be getting more left-leaning liberal rather than the traditional mainstream democrat.
I know it seems to be very Bay Area trendy to be champions of transgender bathrooms, open immigration & Sanctuary cities,and anything anti Trump,no matter what it might be. I would just have to remind Eric that most of his constituents are more towards the middle and not part of the trendy 'Bay Area Lefties'. Please remember this Eric. And it wouldn't surprise me one bit if the Bay Area Lefties flood the open house to try to indicate that there really the majority) please speak food at your constituents that have elected you both Democrat and Republican. Thank you Eric

Posted by Liz
a resident of another community
on Jan 31, 2017 at 8:28 pm

I was disappointed to see Eric Swalwell at the San Francisco Airport protests this past weekend. I have to agree with the first poster. I was honestly disappointed to see him participating in the San Francisco Airport protests, along with Gavin Newsom, against President Trumps temporary travel ban from Middle East countries to screen against Isis terrorists entry America.
I just don't understand drama, because President Obama had a similar six-month ban against immigration from Iraq just several years ago. No one protested that one.
So I too would warn Eric against getting on the bandwagon with many of the current Democrat Party trendy hot-button issues. They surely don't represent most of his supporters here in Livetmore /Pleasanton.

Posted by Greg T
a resident of Alamo
on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:07 am

I was disappointed that Congressman Swalwell boycotted President Trump's Inauguration, along with 60 other democrats. This was not a good sign of unity and willingness to work with the new Administration, nor good representation of his constituents, a great number of whom did vote for President Trump.
I though for sure that Eric would hold the line against the increasing left moving of the Democratic party, but it looks like he may have joined them instead.

Posted by Steve
a resident of San Ramon
on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:25 am

Swalwell did not boycott the inauguration.

Posted by Greg T
a resident of Alamo
on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:37 am

Well I'm glad to hear that. It means that he changed his mind, because according to his earlier statements and news releases, he was boycotting
Inauguration.

Posted by American
a resident of Danville
on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:30 am

Swalwell was on the Tucker Carlson show yesterday, and he came across so uniformed, illogical, and partisan, it was embarrassing. He could not respond to basic follow up questions, and instead just kept regurgitating subjective conclusionary labels about Trump, with zero supporting facts to support his premise. Tucker Carlson constantly would ask him what facts he would base things on, and Swalwell went back to labels, without any supporting facts. Swalwell was an entry level assistant D.A. for a few years before running for congress, and you would expect him to have some grasp of arguing facts rather than conclusions. I think living in the liberal Bay Area, he has grown accustomed to jumping on the Nancy Pelosi bandwagon, where as long as your conclusion is liberal nobody challenges you for facts that support your opinions. Unfortunately for Swalwell, his actual constituents are not in San Francisco, but rather Castro Valley and other Eastbay cities that are more middle of the road politically. My prediction is that if Swalwell does not come back to the middle of the road politically, and start looking objectively at facts rather than reading from the Nancy Pelosi playbook, he will be out of office very soon.

