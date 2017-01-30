Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office

San Ramon's Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house there Saturday morning.

Located on Castro Valley Boulevard, Swalwell's new office consolidates operations previously split between his prior offices in Pleasanton and Hayward -- a move the third-term congressman says will save taxpayers' money and make his district operations more efficient.

The open house is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the office at 3615 Castro Valley Blvd., right behind KFC and next to CVS.

Swalwell and his district staff will be on-hand to meet with constituents, answer their questions and hear their feedback as well as to help residents learn more about the services Swalwell's office provides.

Tickets are not required, but attendees are asked to RSVP online for crowd-planning purposes.

In addition to San Ramon, Swalwell's 15th congressional district includes Pleasanton, Hayward, Union City, Dublin, Livermore, parts of Fremont and Danville, and the unincorporated areas of Castro Valley, San Lorenzo, Sunol, Ashland, Cherryland and Fairview.