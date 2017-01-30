News

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 30, 2017, 9:12 pm

Personnel file: San Ramon Fastsigns earns company sales award

San Ramon Valley Blvd. store among top performing franchises

by Jeremy Walsh

Fastsigns of San Ramon recently received national recognition as a top performing store among the company's nearly 650 locations worldwide.

The locally owned and operated franchise store on San Ramon Valley Boulevard earned the Pinnacle Club Award, given to Fastsigns stores ranked between No. 26 and 125 for sales volume from Oct. 1, 2015 and Sept. 30, 2016. The award was presented during the 2017 Fastsigns Convention in Phoenix.

"We are truly honored to be recognized as a top performing center in the country," said franchisee Wade Luckhardt, who owns Fastsigns of San Ramon with his wife, Ruby. "This award reflects our entire team's dedication to helping businesses and organizations in the community tell their story, increase awareness and achieve their goals."

Fastsigns offers sign, graphics and visual marketing services to people and businesses. In its 27th year, the San Ramon store is located 2551 San Ramon Valley Blvd.

"We thank our customers for their support and look forward to continue providing comprehensive visual communications solutions in the San Ramon Valley and the surrounding areas for many years to come," Luckhardt said.

Editor's note: DanvilleSanRamon.com accepts news from businesses about personnel transitions, awards and milestone anniversaries. Send information to editor Jeremy Walsh at jwalsh@danvillesanramon.com.

