Uploaded: Tue, Jan 31, 2017, 6:10 pm

Danville set to host Recreation Expo

Learn more about town programs Feb. 11 at Community Center

by Jeremy Walsh

Danville-area residents have the chance to learn more about classes and activities offered by the town during its eighth annual Recreation Expo downtown next week.

The event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Danville Community Center, 420 Front St.

Danville town staff and instructors for specialty programs will discuss their upcoming classes and answer any questions that new or returning residents may have.

Attendees will receive a coupon code valid for a 10% fee discount for programs listed in the town's Spring Activity Guide and Summer Camps Brochure, which will be bulk-mailed to Danville, Alamo and Diablo residents beginning this Friday, town officials said.

For more information, contact the Danville Community Center at 314-3400 or recreation@danville.ca.gov.

