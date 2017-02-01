Danville council holding goal-setting workshop Friday

Downtown parking, town finances, capital improvements, and the parks and recreation strategic plan are among the key talking points set for the Danville Town Council's annual goal-setting and planning workshop Friday morning.

The special meeting is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 a.m. at Crow Canyon Country Club, 711 Silver Lake Drive in Danville.

Town Manager Joe Calabrigo will begin the workshop by presenting an overview of key accomplishments and outcomes during the past year.

The council will then hear an update on the 2016-17 budget and capital improvement program before discussing the Parks, Recreation and Arts Strategic Plan implementation, downtown zoning and parking, and communication and outreach efforts.

Council members will also discuss operational updates and review Town Council guidelines. The meeting will close with conversations about council matters, the annual council/commission workshop and development activity in town.

For more information on the workshop, check out the meeting's agenda here.