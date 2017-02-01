News

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 1, 2017, 5:22 pm

Thefts, vandalism top Danville police log

Alcohol charges, burglary, resisting arrest among other reports Jan. 1-7

by Sierra Rhodes

The Danville Police Department provides DanvilleSanRamon.com with a record of its calls each week. This is a sampling from Jan. 1-7, omitting the more mundane, such as routine traffic stops, service requests, noise complaints and domestic disturbances.

Sunday, Jan. 1

* DUI arrest at 2:23 a.m. at Elliot's

* Arrest for possession of stolen property at 7:21 a.m. at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Sherburne Hills Road

* Vandalism at 10:41 a.m. at the intersection of El Cerro Boulevard and La Gonda Way

Monday, Jan. 2

* Felony arrest at 12:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of St. George Road

* Petty theft at 3:51 p.m. in the 400 block of Starmont Court

Tuesday, Jan. 3

* Commercial burglary at 5:25 a.m. at Beverages and More

* Vandalism at 9:34 a.m. in the 800 block of Matadera Circle

* Identity theft at 12:02 p.m. in the 300 block of Hartz Avenue

* DUI arrest at 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Diablo Road and Camino Tassajara

* Vandalism at 9:51 p.m. in the 100 block of Gerald Drive

* Identity theft arrest at 11:57 p.m. at Marshalls

Wednesday, Jan. 4

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 12:43 p.m. in the 300 block of Princeton Lane

* Vandalism at 1:23 p.m. in the 400 block of El Capitan Drive

* Petty theft at 2:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Morris Ranch Road

Thursday, Jan. 5

* Identity theft at 2:08 a.m. at Safeway

* Identity theft at 11:06 a.m. in the 300 block of Fontaine Court

* Vehicle theft at 12:10 p.m. in the 100 block of Santa Clara Drive

Friday, Jan. 6

* Felony arrest at 5:34 a.m. at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Rassani Drive

* Identity theft at 10:11 a.m. in the 800 block of Contada Circle

* Auto burglary at 10:24 a.m. in the 700 block of Park Hill Road

* Petty theft at 4:05 p.m. in the 60 block of Danville Oak Place

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of Railroad Avenue

* Arrest for revocation of probation at 6:25 p.m. in the 300 block of Hartz Avenue

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 8:48 p.m. at the intersection of W. Prospect and Hartz avenues

Saturday, Jan. 7

* Petty theft from vehicle at 10:01 a.m. in the 700 block of Graham Court

* Auto burglary at 12:43 p.m. in the 200 block of Belgian Drive

* Drunk in public arrest at 6:07 p.m. in the 9000 block of Crow Canyon Road

* Resisting arrest at 7:09 p.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Town and Country Drive

