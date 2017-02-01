Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop

Residents of Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions and complaints about its rates and expenditures at a workshop Monday evening.

The water rates workshop, held at 5 p.m. at the agency's administrative office in Livermore, was organized at the city of Pleasanton's request and billed as an informational meeting for residents to learn and ask questions about Zone 7's overall function.

"We're holding this meeting because we understood a lot of people, especially in Pleasanton, didn't understand our rates," Zone 7 general manager Jill Duerig said Monday.

Pleasanton residents have been increasingly complaining to city and Zone 7 officials about their water bills over the last few months as water conservation requirements have been eased and state reservoirs have filled from recent rainfall. Several speakers at recent Pleasanton City Council and Zone 7 board meetings said their bills have increased by 30% or more despite cutting water usage by at least that much since the drought began.

Besides the city of Pleasanton, Zone 7 also sells water wholesale to three other local water providers: the city of Livermore, California Water Service Co. (Cal Water) in Livermore and Dublin San Ramon Services District, whose water service area includes San Ramon's Dougherty Valley.

Residents, along with representatives of Zone 7 and its retailers, filled most of the available seats at Monday's workshop, which kicked off with a nearly hour-long presentation that highlighted the agency's mission and history, its water supply and funding sources, capital infrastructure needs and rate increases during the drought.

Osborn Solitei, Zone 7's assistant general manager of finance, said during the presentation that the agency has implemented an ongoing soft hiring freeze, deferred projects and obtained grant funding to cut costs in recent years.

In response to decreasing revenue because of drought conservation, Zone 7 initially opted to borrow more from reserves rather than raise rates. Between fiscal years 2013-14 and 2014-15, use of reserves jumped from $1 million to $16 million, Solitei said. It totaled nearly $9 million last fiscal year.

At the same time, water sales revenue declined from a peak of $38 million in 2013 to $28 million last year. The increased reserves borrowing and drop in revenue left Zone 7 with $1.4 million in cash when it closed the books last year, Solitei said.

"The board took actions not to increase rates by using reserves instead," Solitei said. "But because of the high use of reserves and the drought was not going anywhere, we commissioned a rate study."

At the recommendation of consultants who handled that study and Zone 7 staff, the board approved increased wholesale water rates for its retailers for a three-year period in October 2015. It also approved a temporary drought surcharge of 57 cents in an effort to recoup revenue lost due to water conservation.

Last fall, the board voted to continue that surcharge for 2017 and implement a new fixed charge.

"A lot of things changed during the drought," Duerig said. "There were a lot of different opinions, but there was compromise for the slow replenishment of reserves."

Upon opening the workshop up for questions, Duerig and Solitei heard complaints from multiple speakers about water rates along with questions about whether the agency was doing enough to cut costs.

"Employee costs should be reviewed and all possible pension reform instituted," Pleasanton resident Julie Testa said, adding that the water agency should look into possible redundancies and have an audit of its capital projects done.

Later in the workshop, Pleasanton resident Rob Brent asked, "What are you going to do on your side of the fence to trim your costs?"

Duerig said Zone 7 is in the process of coming up with a succession plan that will look at staffing needs moving forward. She added that Zone 7 cannot change its pension plan because it is negotiated by Alameda County since all workers, except her and Solitei, are considered employees of the county.

"We do frequent salary comparisons because if we don't, we will lose staff," she said. "We have to pay at a rate where we don't have a stream of people leaving."

When a speaker pointed out that Duerig had received a raise in 2015, she said that it was a "equity adjustment compared to other Bay Area water general managers."

Asked if Zone 7 would lower rates next year if demand increases enough in 2017, Duerig said, "We'll certainly look at all that."