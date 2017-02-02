Sewer district hosting community workshop in downtown Danville

Central San, the sewer district for most of the San Ramon Valley, is holding a workshop for residential customers Wednesday evening in downtown Danville to educate them about the agency's services and answer their questions.

The workshop is scheduled to run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Veterans Memorial Building at 400 Hartz Ave. The district is also holding a similar meeting in Orinda one week later for its customers in the Lamorinda area.

Formally the Central Contra Costa Sanitary District, Central San provides wastewater collection and treatment, recycled water and household hazardous waste disposal for roughly 481,600 residents and 3,000 businesses in the central part of the county, including Danville, most of San Ramon and unincorporated San Ramon Valley.

Central San officials say the workshop will provide residents information about the district's programs, services, proposed infrastructure improvements, financial outlook and vision for meeting the future needs of customers.

Attendees will get to interact with Central San staff, who will be available to answer residents' questions. Both workshops are designed as drop-in events, and light refreshments will be offered.

For more information, visit the Central San website.