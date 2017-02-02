Thefts, vandalism, traffic-stop arrests lead San Ramon police log

The San Ramon Police Department provides DanvilleSanRamon.com with a record of its calls each week. This is a sampling from Jan. 3-16, omitting the more mundane, such as routine traffic stops, service requests, noise complaints and domestic disturbances.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

* Auto burglary at 8:20 a.m. on Marsh Drive

* Grand theft at 10:03 a.m. on Lysander Way

* Auto burglary at 11:27 a.m. on Skyline Drive

* Petty theft at 11:43 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Petty theft at 12:24 p.m. on Montevideo Drive

* Identity theft at 1:34 p.m. on Springview Circle

* Vandalism at 3:24 p.m. on Feathermint Drive

* Stolen vehicle at 10:18 p.m. on Deerhill Drive

Wednesday, Jan. 4

* Petty theft at 10:26 a.m. on Promontory Circle

* Petty theft at 11:45 a.m. on Bishop Drive

* Vandalism at 11:51 a.m. on Promontory Terrace

* Identity theft at 12:05 p.m. on Joree Lane

* Auto burglary at 3:18 p.m. on Crestfield Drive

* Petty theft at 3:55 p.m. on Barons Lane

* Commercial burglary at 5:16 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Traffic stop arrest at 9:37 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard

Thursday, Jan. 5

* Commercial burglary at 6:01 a.m. on S. Monarch Road

* Armed robbery at 9:42 a.m. on Sunset Drive

* Stolen vehicle at 9:48 a.m. on Promontory Lane

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 9:57 a.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and I 680

* Vandalism at 12:48 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Unwanted guest arrest at 1:52 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Welfare check arrest at 2:11 p.m. at the intersection of Alcosta Boulevard and Market Place

* Vehicle crash with injury at 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Montevideo Drive and Iron Horse Trail

* Missing adult at 8:14 p.m. on Executive Parkway

* Traffic stop arrest at 10:33 p.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Road and Shannon Avenue

* Auto burglary at 10:39 p.m. on Deerwood Road

Friday, Jan. 6

* Burglary at 8:28 a.m. on Canyon Village Circle

* Suspicious subject arrest at 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Identity theft at 1:46 p.m. on Wildhorse Drive

* Subject stop arrest at 2:02 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road

* Vandalism at 8:44 p.m. at the intersection of N. Monarch Road and Feathermint Drive

* Traffic stop arrest at 9:29 p.m. at the intersection of Deerwood and Omega Roads

* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of Alcosta Boulevard and Reflections Drive

* Traffic stop arrest at 10:52 p.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Castleton Court

* Felony hit-and-run at 11:04 p.m. at the intersection of Alcosta Boulevard and Davona Drive

Saturday, Jan. 7

* Traffic stop arrest at 12:21 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Barbados Drive

* Traffic stop arrest at 1:33 a.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and I 680

* Traffic stop arrest at 2:10 a.m. on Crow Canyon Road

* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 2:40 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Disorderly drunk in public arrest at 3:15 a.m. on Waterstone Place

* Grand theft at 3:28 a.m. on Bishop Drive

* Vandalism at 12:21 p.m. on Sutter Creek Lane

* DUI arrest at 6:53 p.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Montevideo Drive

* Petty theft at 7:07 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Disturbance arrest at 9:07 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Traffic stop arrest at 9:56 p.m. at the intersection of Alcosta Boulevard and Market Place

Sunday, Jan. 8

* Traffic stop arrest at 2:07 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Barbados Drive

* Subject stop arrest at 9:06 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 4:32 p.m. on Waterstone Place

* Vandalism at 8:04 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

Monday, Jan. 9

* Traffic stop arrest at 1:05 a.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Hooper Drive

* Disturbance arrest at 1:38 a.m. on Hollyview Drive

* Petty theft at 5:45 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Stolen vehicle at 7:29 a.m. on Promontory Circle

* Suspicious subject arrest at 8:53 a.m. on Montevideo Drive

* Identity theft at 9:17 a.m. on Copper Ridge Road

* Petty theft at 9:19 a.m. on Norris Canyon Road

* Petty theft at 10:14 a.m. on Bishop Drive

* Petty theft at 12:38 p.m. on La Paz Court

* Petty theft at 2:43 p.m. on Omega Road

* Petty theft at 3:18 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road

* Petty theft at 3:20 p.m. on Crestfield Drive

* Identity theft at 3:21 p.m. on Terraced Hills Circle

* Petty theft at 3:22 p.m. on Crow Canyon Road

* Identity theft at 3:48 p.m. on Market Place

* Grand theft at 6:18 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place

* Vandalism at 6:48 p.m. on Goldenbay Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 10

* Commercial burglary at 4:26 a.m. on Crow Canyon Road

* Grand theft at 9:58 a.m. on Crow Canyon Road

* Petty theft at 3:34 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Battery at 4:14 p.m. on Medinah Place

* Identity theft at 4:37 p.m. on Shoreline Loop

* Stolen vehicle at 7:35 p.m. on Promontory Terrace

* Vandalism at 10:03 p.m. on Bollinger Canyon Road

Wednesday, Jan. 11

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 3:42 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and Camino Ramon

* Fraud at 8:23 p.m. on Compton Circle

* Petty theft at 9:09 p.m. on Bollinger Canyon Road

* Missing adult at 9:21 p.m. on Sombrero Circle

Thursday, Jan. 12

* Fraud at 8:30 a.m. on Lasso Circle

* Grand theft at 10:16 a.m. on Pine Valley Place

* Grand theft at 11:06 a.m. on Promontory Lane

* Petty theft at 4:36 p.m. on Pipers Brook Court

* Identity theft at 4:52 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place

* Petty theft at 7:6 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Assault with a deadly weapon at 9:33 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

Friday, Jan. 13

* Petty theft at 5:19 a.m. on Goldenbay Avenue

* Auto burglary at 9:52 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 10:21 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard

* Vehicle crash with injury at 10:45 a.m. on S. Overlook Drive

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 1:01 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and Bishop Ranch 1

* Auto burglary at 9 p.m. on Porter Drive

* Auto burglary at 10:22 p.m. on Montgomery Street

Saturday, Jan. 14

* Traffic stop arrest at 1:51 a.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Bollinger Canyon Road

* Auto burglary at 2:20 a.m. on Camino Ramon

* Vandalism at 3:17 a.m. on Westwood Avenue

* Petty theft a t8:12 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 10:40 a.m. on Crow Canyon Place

* Vandalism at 12:46 p.m. on Sweetgale Drive

* Vandalism at 3:23 p.m. on Davona Drive

* Vandalism at 4:30 p.m. on Pipers Brook Court

* Petty theft arrest at 4:30 p.m. on Sunset Drive

* Vandalism at 7:27 p.m. on Deerwood Road

* Disorderly drunk in public arrest at 9:15 p.m. on Market Place

Sunday, Jan. 15

* Traffic stop arrest at 1:41 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Vandalism at 7:37 a.m. on Albion Road

* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 12:03 p.m. on Alcosta Boulevard

* Petty theft at 3:15 p.m. on Minerva Way

* Missing adult at 6:43 p.m. on Tangerine Street

* Subject stop arrest at 10:19 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 11:54 p.m. at the intersection of Old Crow Canyon and Deerwood Roads

Monday, Jan. 16

* Vandalism at 9:43 a.m. on Plumpointe Lane

* Stolen vehicle at 9:45 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Petty theft at 5:15 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Grand theft at 5:31 p.m. on Windemere Parkway

* Petty theft at 5:33 p.m. on Market Place

* Vandalism at 6:35 p.m. on Red Willow Road

* Suspicious subject arrest at 6:52 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard

* Identity theft at 8:38 p.m. on Crow Canyon Road