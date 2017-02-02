Thefts, vandalism, traffic-stop arrests lead San Ramon police log

The San Ramon Police Department provides DanvilleSanRamon.com with a record of its calls each week. This is a sampling from Jan. 3-16, omitting the more mundane, such as routine traffic stops, service requests, noise complaints and domestic disturbances.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
* Auto burglary at 8:20 a.m. on Marsh Drive
* Grand theft at 10:03 a.m. on Lysander Way
* Auto burglary at 11:27 a.m. on Skyline Drive
* Petty theft at 11:43 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Petty theft at 12:24 p.m. on Montevideo Drive
* Identity theft at 1:34 p.m. on Springview Circle
* Vandalism at 3:24 p.m. on Feathermint Drive
* Stolen vehicle at 10:18 p.m. on Deerhill Drive
Wednesday, Jan. 4
* Petty theft at 10:26 a.m. on Promontory Circle
* Petty theft at 11:45 a.m. on Bishop Drive
* Vandalism at 11:51 a.m. on Promontory Terrace
* Identity theft at 12:05 p.m. on Joree Lane
* Auto burglary at 3:18 p.m. on Crestfield Drive
* Petty theft at 3:55 p.m. on Barons Lane
* Commercial burglary at 5:16 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Traffic stop arrest at 9:37 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard
Thursday, Jan. 5
* Commercial burglary at 6:01 a.m. on S. Monarch Road
* Armed robbery at 9:42 a.m. on Sunset Drive
* Stolen vehicle at 9:48 a.m. on Promontory Lane
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 9:57 a.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and I 680
* Vandalism at 12:48 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Unwanted guest arrest at 1:52 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Welfare check arrest at 2:11 p.m. at the intersection of Alcosta Boulevard and Market Place
* Vehicle crash with injury at 2:46 p.m. at the intersection of Montevideo Drive and Iron Horse Trail
* Missing adult at 8:14 p.m. on Executive Parkway
* Traffic stop arrest at 10:33 p.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Road and Shannon Avenue
* Auto burglary at 10:39 p.m. on Deerwood Road
Friday, Jan. 6
* Burglary at 8:28 a.m. on Canyon Village Circle
* Suspicious subject arrest at 11:24 a.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Identity theft at 1:46 p.m. on Wildhorse Drive
* Subject stop arrest at 2:02 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road
* Vandalism at 8:44 p.m. at the intersection of N. Monarch Road and Feathermint Drive
* Traffic stop arrest at 9:29 p.m. at the intersection of Deerwood and Omega Roads
* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 10:43 p.m. at the intersection of Alcosta Boulevard and Reflections Drive
* Traffic stop arrest at 10:52 p.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Castleton Court
* Felony hit-and-run at 11:04 p.m. at the intersection of Alcosta Boulevard and Davona Drive
Saturday, Jan. 7
* Traffic stop arrest at 12:21 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Barbados Drive
* Traffic stop arrest at 1:33 a.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and I 680
* Traffic stop arrest at 2:10 a.m. on Crow Canyon Road
* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 2:40 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Disorderly drunk in public arrest at 3:15 a.m. on Waterstone Place
* Grand theft at 3:28 a.m. on Bishop Drive
* Vandalism at 12:21 p.m. on Sutter Creek Lane
* DUI arrest at 6:53 p.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Montevideo Drive
* Petty theft at 7:07 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Disturbance arrest at 9:07 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Traffic stop arrest at 9:56 p.m. at the intersection of Alcosta Boulevard and Market Place
Sunday, Jan. 8
* Traffic stop arrest at 2:07 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Barbados Drive
* Subject stop arrest at 9:06 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 4:32 p.m. on Waterstone Place
* Vandalism at 8:04 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
Monday, Jan. 9
* Traffic stop arrest at 1:05 a.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Hooper Drive
* Disturbance arrest at 1:38 a.m. on Hollyview Drive
* Petty theft at 5:45 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Stolen vehicle at 7:29 a.m. on Promontory Circle
* Suspicious subject arrest at 8:53 a.m. on Montevideo Drive
* Identity theft at 9:17 a.m. on Copper Ridge Road
* Petty theft at 9:19 a.m. on Norris Canyon Road
* Petty theft at 10:14 a.m. on Bishop Drive
* Petty theft at 12:38 p.m. on La Paz Court
* Petty theft at 2:43 p.m. on Omega Road
* Petty theft at 3:18 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road
* Petty theft at 3:20 p.m. on Crestfield Drive
* Identity theft at 3:21 p.m. on Terraced Hills Circle
* Petty theft at 3:22 p.m. on Crow Canyon Road
* Identity theft at 3:48 p.m. on Market Place
* Grand theft at 6:18 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place
* Vandalism at 6:48 p.m. on Goldenbay Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 10
* Commercial burglary at 4:26 a.m. on Crow Canyon Road
* Grand theft at 9:58 a.m. on Crow Canyon Road
* Petty theft at 3:34 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Battery at 4:14 p.m. on Medinah Place
* Identity theft at 4:37 p.m. on Shoreline Loop
* Stolen vehicle at 7:35 p.m. on Promontory Terrace
* Vandalism at 10:03 p.m. on Bollinger Canyon Road
Wednesday, Jan. 11
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 3:42 p.m. on Norris Canyon Road
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 6:38 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and Camino Ramon
* Fraud at 8:23 p.m. on Compton Circle
* Petty theft at 9:09 p.m. on Bollinger Canyon Road
* Missing adult at 9:21 p.m. on Sombrero Circle
Thursday, Jan. 12
* Fraud at 8:30 a.m. on Lasso Circle
* Grand theft at 10:16 a.m. on Pine Valley Place
* Grand theft at 11:06 a.m. on Promontory Lane
* Petty theft at 4:36 p.m. on Pipers Brook Court
* Identity theft at 4:52 p.m. on Crow Canyon Place
* Petty theft at 7:6 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Assault with a deadly weapon at 9:33 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
Friday, Jan. 13
* Petty theft at 5:19 a.m. on Goldenbay Avenue
* Auto burglary at 9:52 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 10:21 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Canyon Road and Alcosta Boulevard
* Vehicle crash with injury at 10:45 a.m. on S. Overlook Drive
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 1:01 p.m. at the intersection of Bollinger Canyon Road and Bishop Ranch 1
* Auto burglary at 9 p.m. on Porter Drive
* Auto burglary at 10:22 p.m. on Montgomery Street
Saturday, Jan. 14
* Traffic stop arrest at 1:51 a.m. at the intersection of San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Bollinger Canyon Road
* Auto burglary at 2:20 a.m. on Camino Ramon
* Vandalism at 3:17 a.m. on Westwood Avenue
* Petty theft a t8:12 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Hit-and-run misdemeanor at 10:40 a.m. on Crow Canyon Place
* Vandalism at 12:46 p.m. on Sweetgale Drive
* Vandalism at 3:23 p.m. on Davona Drive
* Vandalism at 4:30 p.m. on Pipers Brook Court
* Petty theft arrest at 4:30 p.m. on Sunset Drive
* Vandalism at 7:27 p.m. on Deerwood Road
* Disorderly drunk in public arrest at 9:15 p.m. on Market Place
Sunday, Jan. 15
* Traffic stop arrest at 1:41 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Vandalism at 7:37 a.m. on Albion Road
* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 12:03 p.m. on Alcosta Boulevard
* Petty theft at 3:15 p.m. on Minerva Way
* Missing adult at 6:43 p.m. on Tangerine Street
* Subject stop arrest at 10:19 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Suspicious vehicle arrest at 11:54 p.m. at the intersection of Old Crow Canyon and Deerwood Roads
Monday, Jan. 16
* Vandalism at 9:43 a.m. on Plumpointe Lane
* Stolen vehicle at 9:45 a.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Petty theft at 5:15 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Grand theft at 5:31 p.m. on Windemere Parkway
* Petty theft at 5:33 p.m. on Market Place
* Vandalism at 6:35 p.m. on Red Willow Road
* Suspicious subject arrest at 6:52 p.m. on San Ramon Valley Boulevard
* Identity theft at 8:38 p.m. on Crow Canyon Road