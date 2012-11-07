News

SRVUSD crafts 'revised recommendation' for school reopenings one day after board OKs hybrid model

SRVUSD appears to be reconsidering its proposal to have some in-person classroom instruction this fall amid the COVID-19 crisis, with news of a "revised recommendation" to be presented to the board on Thursday. Wednesday, 9:41 PM | 1 comments

Contra Costa moves forward with half-cent sales tax measure for social services

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors will proceed with pursuing a half-cent, 20-year sales tax measure for November's general election ballot, though it could be derailed if a bill now languishing in Sacramento isn't passed. Wednesday, 12:39 PM | 1 comments

County extends eviction, rent increase moratoriums

The supervisors first approved the eviction moratorium and rent freeze in March, as the pandemic was beginning, and extended them in May. The latest urgency ordinances were set to expire Wednesday. Wednesday, 1:22 PM

Dublin council plans to impanel citizen task force on policing

The Dublin City Council pledged to establish a citizen task force to review policing practices in the city at a special meeting last Thursday. Wednesday, 1:09 PM

Charges filed against suspect accused of killing Danville doctor

An Oroville man accused of fatally shooting a Danville doctor during the Fourth of July weekend has formally been charged with murder, according to the Sierra County District Attorney's Office. Tuesday, 4:14 PM

County supervisors look to beef up health order enforcement

Contra Costa County leaders asked Tuesday for an ordinance to allow county workers to issue infraction tickets to businesses, houses of worship and other groups that are seen violating the rules. Tuesday, 7:45 PM

Tri-Valley census takers want residents to make the count

The 2020 U.S. census may only have nine questions for residents but it has 10 years of impact, and Tri-Valley census counters have been working hard to ensure that every resident counts. Tuesday, 2:29 PM

COVID-19 treatments, vaccines could be ready by early 2021, Fauci tells Stanford Medicine

The prognosis for getting a handle on COVID-19 could be good if the public is responsible for its actions and if scientific breakthroughs continue, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Stanford Medicine on Monday. Tuesday, 12:33 PM

Supply limits prompt DSRSD to revise recycled water policy

With wastewater being reused for irrigation during the hot summer months, the Dublin San Ramon Services District Board of Directors revised its recycled water policy to address supply limits at its July 7 meeting. Tuesday, 1:37 PM

Candidacy period for local elections opens Monday

Tri-Valley public agencies are getting ready for the local election cycle, with the candidacy nomination period opening on Monday for any local resident interested in running for an available office. Sunday, 6:15 PM

Governor orders various indoor activity closures statewide amid COVID-19 surge

Indoor activities across California must be reined in as the state combats a resurgence of the COVID-19 coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. Monday, 1:59 PM | 3 comments

Zoomers to Boomers helps at-risk folks stay safe

Some teens who want to help are grocery shopping for at-risk seniors and others who are advised to stay home to avoid the coronavirus. Sunday, 5:36 PM | 2 comments

Danville: Pac-12 Commissioner Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, who lives in Danville, has tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms, the conference confirmed on Friday. Sunday, 6:45 PM

DSRSD recognizes Dublin High students for excellence in water research

The Dublin San Ramon Services District recently recognized three Dublin High School students for earning first place in the Excellence in Water Research Award at the Alameda County Science and Engineering Fair this year. Monday, 5:31 PM

Blake Shelton's virtual concert being shown on big screen at Pleasanton fairgrounds

Country music star Blake Shelton, joined by special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, will star in a video-recorded concert being broadcast at outdoor theater venues later this month, including the fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Monday, 5:30 PM

County tightens face mask rules, halts indoor worship services after COVID-19 uptick

Due to the continued rise of new novel coronavirus cases in Contra Costa County, the Contra Costa health director has issued an update to the Shelter in Place order affecting indoor activities and enhancing the use of facial coverings. Sunday, 5:36 PM | 10 comments

Valley Views: Cafe owner keeps smiling despite her loss

One month after her husband died, Theary Chem is carrying on the family business, Bagel Café on Main Street near Stanley. I heard about how much people enjoyed visiting the place -- for the fresh food but also for interactions... Thursday, 3:15 PM | 1 comments

Sheriff releases case update, identifies suspect in fatal shooting of Danville doctor

An Oroville man fatally shot a Danville doctor who was four-wheeling with his son not long after shooting two strangers nearby in "a random act of violence"during the holiday weekend, a NorCal sheriff said in a case update this week Wednesday, 10:07 PM

Danville woman dies after crashing off Mount Diablo roadway

A woman from Danville died on Independence Day after her SUV went off Summit Road while coming down Mount Diablo and fell hundreds of feet, authorities said. Monday, 3:51 PM