DVHS juniors among top finishers in Congressional Art Competition

Two high school students from San Ramon will have their paintings displayed in U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell's district office after finishing second and third, respectively, in the congressman's annual art contest.

Alison Fang, a junior at Dougherty Valley High, tied for second place in Swalwell's Congressional Art Competition with her oil-on-canvas painting, "Quiescence in Pink." Third place went to another Dougherty Valley junior, Tiffany Deng for her oil painting, "Palace of Fine Arts."

The winner of this year's competition was "Chinatown," a pencil drawing by Zhiyi Tang, a Pleasanton resident who attends The Quarry Lane School in Dublin.

Tang's artwork -- chosen by a panel of local art judges as the winner among 50-plus artworks submitted by high-schoolers from across Swalwell's 15th Congressional District -- will be hung in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and she will receive round-trip airfare to Washington, D.C. to attend the unveiling ceremony for winning the local contest.

Tang and other top finishers were honored by Swalwell at a reception earlier this month at the Hayward Area Historical Society.

"Our 15th District is blessed with many gifted young artists, but even among the almost five-dozen excellent entries we received this year, these four works of art demonstrated exceptional talent, thoughtfulness and vision," Swalwell said in a statement. "I'm so glad to be able to share these amazing works at the Capitol and in my office."

Another Pleasanton teen earned a high finish in the competition. Amador Valley High senior Sophie Fu tied with Fang for second place with her pastel painting, "The Self Contained."

The paintings by Fu, Fang and Deng will hang in Swalwell's district office in Castro Valley.

The panel of local judges -- artists and business owners in Swalwell's district who exhibit art through or collaborate with the Hayward Arts Council -- reviewed the dozens of paintings, drawings, collages, photographs and other artworks before awarding first- through third-place distinctions, according to Swalwell's office.

The art competition is held annually by members of Congress across the country to spotlight high school artists in their district, with winners' works being displayed at the U.S. Capitol.

In addition to Pleasanton and San Ramon, the 15th Congressional District, includes Dublin, Livermore, Union City, parts of Fremont, and the unincorporated areas of Castro Valley, San Lorenzo, Sunol, Ashland, Cherryland and Fairview.