Educators, students honored at Alamo Rotary award ceremony

The Rotary Club of Alamo honored educators and students from five local schools last month during a meeting and celebratory luncheon at the Blackhawk Country Club.

The club has sponsored the Educators and Students of the Year Award program for over 30 years, calling it a chance to recognize educators who demonstrate commitment and grit in their daily work, and students -- selected by their teachers -- who stand out in their academics, school activities and community service.

The award recipients heralded from five local schools: Alamo Elementary School, Rancho Romero Elementary School, Stone Valley Middle School, Monte Vista High School and San Ramon Valley High School. At the awards ceremony May 17, the students and teachers were presented with certificates of appreciation from Assemblywoman Catharine Baker and Contra Costa County Supervisor Candace Andersen.

Recipients of the Educators of the Year Award included Andrea Fettig of Alamo Elementary, Deneka Ellens-Horalek of Rancho Romero, Chris Sherwood of Stone Valley, Sue Gordon of Monte Vista and Eric Melvin of San Ramon Valley.

Students who were honored included Jack Prichard of Stone Valley, Cassandra "CJ" Mack of San Ramon Valley, Ryan Mead of Alamo Elementary, Sierra Taylor of Monte Vista and Tyler Singer of Rancho Romero.

Family and friends were invited to the ceremony, and over 75 people were in attendance. The Rotary Club of Alamo meets every Wednesday, currently at Blackhawk Country Club while their usual meeting place, Round Hill Country Club, undergoes renovation.