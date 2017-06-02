News

Updated: Sun, Jun 4, 2017, 3:42 pm
Uploaded: Fri, Jun 2, 2017, 3:03 pm

ARF in Walnut Creek offering free adoptions through June 11

Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek is waiving adoption fees for all dogs and cats through June 11, shelter officials announced Wednesday.

ARF, founded by the former Oakland A's manager and his wife Elaine, is also adding an additional adoption day -- Tuesday -- to their weekly schedule through the month of June.

The organization based at 2890 Mitchell Drive will be open for adoptions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m., Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

All animals at ARF's shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. More information about the pets can be found online at www.arflife.org.

-- Dan McMenamin, Bay City News

