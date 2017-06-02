District: Students at center of SRVHS bullying case won't attend same school anymore

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District announced Friday that district officials have taken action to make sure the two students involved in a recent high-profile case of cyberbullying at San Ramon Valley High School would never be enrolled at the same district campus again.

District officials declined to elaborate further on the student discipline in the case, saying federal and state laws protecting all students prohibited them from revealing any other details.

The incident in question concerned a San Ramon Valley High student videorecording a sophomore who was urinating in a locked bathroom stall on campus during an athletic practice earlier in the year, with some of the footage later posted on social media.

The sophomore's parents, Denise and Sean Lynch, voiced their outrage to the school board May 23, saying that the punishment given to the offender was too light, including being allowed back on the sports team, and that their daughter shouldn't still have to go to the same school as her videotaping bully.

Danville Police Department was notified of the incident and the student who posted the video was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy, with the case forwarded Contra Costa County Juvenile Probation.

In the wake of the Lynches' commentary to the board and the bullying incident garnering media attention across the state and country, the school district reopened the investigation into the situation, with officials announcing the new decision Friday afternoon -- the last day of school for this school year.

"The Board of Education's concern regarding this incident resulted in further review of the matter. As a result, the District took action to ensure that the two students involved will never be enrolled at the same San Ramon Valley Unified high school campus again," the district announced in a statement signed by all five school board members and superintendent Rick Schmitt.

Schmitt made the final determination in the case earlier Friday, according to district spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich.

The district's statement Friday also said officials would be providing additional mandatory training for administrators on the district's reporting requirements, as well as on ways to handle bullying and harassment, in time for the 2017-18 school year. It also stated that the district would "review and improve the policies related to student discipline and participation in school-sponsored extra-curricular activities."

The notice closed by saying, "We remain committed to continuing ongoing education and dialog for students and staff on bullying and harassment prevention, reporting and resolution so that every child feels safe at school."

Denise Lynch said that she received a phone call informing her of the superintendent's decision and letter right before it was released to the public.

"The letter seems very promising," she said Friday. "But we need further details from the school district." She assumes that her daughter will be allowed to stay at SRVHS, but was told that the district couldn't release that information to her at this time.

"I just want to express my gratitude to the community," said Lynch. "When this happened, when this did go public, I had so many people that contacted me, thousands. I just want to say thank you to them."