Updated: Sun, Jun 4, 2017, 9:25 am
Uploaded: Fri, Jun 2, 2017, 2:38 pm

District: Students at center of SRVHS bullying case won't attend same school anymore

by Erika Alvero

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District announced Friday that district officials have taken action to make sure the two students involved in a recent high-profile case of cyberbullying at San Ramon Valley High School would never be enrolled at the same district campus again.

District officials declined to elaborate further on the student discipline in the case, saying federal and state laws protecting all students prohibited them from revealing any other details.

The incident in question concerned a San Ramon Valley High student videorecording a sophomore who was urinating in a locked bathroom stall on campus during an athletic practice earlier in the year, with some of the footage later posted on social media.

The sophomore's parents, Denise and Sean Lynch, voiced their outrage to the school board May 23, saying that the punishment given to the offender was too light, including being allowed back on the sports team, and that their daughter shouldn't still have to go to the same school as her videotaping bully.

Danville Police Department was notified of the incident and the student who posted the video was arrested and charged with invasion of privacy, with the case forwarded Contra Costa County Juvenile Probation.

In the wake of the Lynches' commentary to the board and the bullying incident garnering media attention across the state and country, the school district reopened the investigation into the situation, with officials announcing the new decision Friday afternoon -- the last day of school for this school year.

"The Board of Education's concern regarding this incident resulted in further review of the matter. As a result, the District took action to ensure that the two students involved will never be enrolled at the same San Ramon Valley Unified high school campus again," the district announced in a statement signed by all five school board members and superintendent Rick Schmitt.

Schmitt made the final determination in the case earlier Friday, according to district spokeswoman Elizabeth Graswich.

The district's statement Friday also said officials would be providing additional mandatory training for administrators on the district's reporting requirements, as well as on ways to handle bullying and harassment, in time for the 2017-18 school year. It also stated that the district would "review and improve the policies related to student discipline and participation in school-sponsored extra-curricular activities."

The notice closed by saying, "We remain committed to continuing ongoing education and dialog for students and staff on bullying and harassment prevention, reporting and resolution so that every child feels safe at school."

Denise Lynch said that she received a phone call informing her of the superintendent's decision and letter right before it was released to the public.

"The letter seems very promising," she said Friday. "But we need further details from the school district." She assumes that her daughter will be allowed to stay at SRVHS, but was told that the district couldn't release that information to her at this time.

"I just want to express my gratitude to the community," said Lynch. "When this happened, when this did go public, I had so many people that contacted me, thousands. I just want to say thank you to them."

Editor Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.

51 people like this
Posted by Varina
a resident of another community
on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:10 pm

No word on the status of the bully still being allowed in school activities. She should be excluded from all activities.

18 people like this
Posted by Lessismore
a resident of another community
on Jun 2, 2017 at 6:05 pm

I'm truly saddened and disappointed.

They will not attend the same school. So the victim is likely the one to want to move and be moved. So at end of the day they are takening no action at all. The bully will still be allowed in school activities at the same school.

Not sure why SRVUSD has a bullying policy. Could be wrong but thinking a parent with money or pull is involved.

We should post this to social media for the joke it is and bring more pressure on SRVUSD to stop supporting bullying.


35 people like this
Posted by Concerned
a resident of Danville
on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:45 am

If this situation happen in the business world the results would be terminations and lawsuits. The Superintendent and principal sould be fired.

27 people like this
Posted by Stella
a resident of Danville
on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

Very important to remember. If this hadn't gone public nothing would have changed. The school district got caught, the community was outraged, and so the district had to back peddle. The superintendent should be fired. The entire school board voted out. Just like at Penn State, anyone who had knowledge of this should be fired.

12 people like this
Posted by Still Disturbed
a resident of Danville
on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:54 pm

Very carefully and legally crafted statement! Also, I understand the family of the accused in this case was already planning to move--thus, will not be attending SRVHS next year anyway. If true, the district's revised "action" effectively imposes no consequence whatsoever. It should be noted that if the accused stayed at SRVHS, the school counselors would be required to note the incident on their mandatory letter to prospective colleges. I certainly hope her new school (whether in this district or otherwise) is informed and includes the information in their college reference letter. Any college willing to accept this person for admission needs to have full disclosure of the kind of person they are bringing onto their campus. I hope she treats her future classmates (and co-workers, for that matter) with a little more decency and respect.

8 people like this
Posted by WCResident
a resident of Walnut Creek
on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:28 pm

Why are schools so ill equipped to deal with bullying these days? Is it for fear of lawsuits? I speak from experience. My son was bullied in Kindergarten and 1st Grade. All three incidents resulting in injuries: eye injury and 2 concussions. Staff and teachers were negligent in all instances. The concussions happened in 1st Grade. The principal remained very protective of the 2nd grader who hurt my son. His teacher tried twist the situation so that my son felt he was at fault too. Yes, because he should have eyes in the back of his head so when another kid comes running at him from behind and pushes him into the rod iron fence, head first, maybe he could have moved out of the way? The superintendent did N.O.T.H.I.N.G. but direct me back to the Principal since she "didn't want to overstep her chance and responsibility to deal with this issue". The only thing she offered was to sign transfer papers for us saying "if you can find another school/district this late in the school year, I'm more than happy to sign the papers". So we pulled him from the last 2 weeks of school. D.O.N.E. The she had to audacity to say, "well, since there's such a short time left in the school year, it's not like we'll send the authorities after you". What's the lesson learned? Even if you stand up for yourself, stand up for your child, even if you have proof of the bullying, even if you go to the proper authorities, no one is there to help. Long story short, we were thinking of moving to Danville = different district = different staff= better environment? Now I'm not so sure.

13 people like this
Posted by Harold
a resident of Danville
on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:51 pm

It seems that the superintendent did nothing until the public or the board forced his hand. He certainly was invisible until he had to take some action as school ended for the year. How much does he get paid? I have heard (but not certain) that he is one of the highest paid in the state.

10 people like this
Posted by Stella
a resident of Danville
23 hours ago

The superintendent's salary is $309,664. This is the amount the school board approved. The entire package he received amounts to much more. What a joke! And the joke is on us, the tax payers!

2 people like this
Posted by Laurie
a resident of San Ramon Valley High School
9 hours ago

The bully should have been made to transfer to Del Amigo... the school for delinquents in the SRVHS district. A scared straight tactic is needed in this situation to avoid having an adult sociopath in our community as she gets older.

11 people like this
Posted by Teacher
a resident of Danville
8 hours ago

Laurie, what a hateful comment about Del Amigo. Your ignorance is appalling as is your bullying mentality on a forum that is about the very essence of how harmful bullying is within out schools and community.

Del Amigo is not"a school for delinquents" as you so eloquently put it. There are several students with military contracts already in place, students bullied out of the other high schools who found a safe and welcoming place, students who benefit from direct instruction and smaller class sizes, students with learning disabilities who are provided with more individualized instruction, and yes, a few delinquents who were sent there by the district.

With no Terrance for bullying, Del Amigo is a safe place for many students who have been treated horribly by students at the bigger schools which is more common than you realize. These students don't deserve the bullying of people like you who judge without facts.

10 people like this
Posted by Sam
a resident of Danville
8 hours ago

Laurie- thank you for reminding all of us that adults need education also, not just our students. Del Amigo is a wonderful school, I should know, my little brother went there so he could graduate early and become a fire fighter in our community. Next time you call 911- that "delinquent" might just end up being the one to save your life.

Like this comment
Posted by Cholo
a resident of another community
8 hours ago

laurie = sangrona...tee hee

