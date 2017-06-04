News

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 4, 2017, 9:14 pm

Injured mountain biker airlifted from Mount Diablo

Cyclist may have broken leg near North Peak Trail

An injured mountain biker was rescued Saturday from Mt. Diablo in unincorporated Contra Costa County by a Contra Costa County sheriff's helicopter, sheriff's officials said.

The helicopter crew overheard a call at 12:53 p.m. about an injured mountain biker near North Peak Trail.

The helicopter crew responded and found the injured biker about six miles up on the trail.

Sheriff's officials said the crew landed the helicopter and sent a paramedic to evaluate the victim.

Because of the victim's injuries and the time it would take to get the victim out of the area on somewhat steep, unstable fire trails, the victim was flown to waiting medical units.

Sheriff's officials said an ambulance took the victim to a hospital. The victim may have suffered a broken leg.

â€” Keith Burbank, Bay City News

