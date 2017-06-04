News

Police: Man arrested with burglary tools, shotgun at Dublin park

25-year-old from Salida booked into jail

Police patrolling a park in Dublin on Thursday arrested a man they found with burglary tools, city officials said.

At 1 p.m., Dublin Police Services detectives were at the Emerald Glen Park when a citizen informed them of a suspicious man in the park.

The detectives contacted the man, identified as 25-year-old Dwayne Grady from Salida.

An investigation revealed that Grady was on probation. The detectives searched the duffel bag he was carrying and found gloves, a window breaking device, lock picking equipment and a loaded sawed-off shotgun, city officials said.

Grady was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges and booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information can contact Lt. Victor Fox at (925) 833-6689.

â€” Alex Kekauoha, Bay City News

Comments

Posted by Tom
a resident of Danville
on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:40 pm

Wow. That's several hundred burglaries prevented. Good job Dublin PD.

Posted by Greg T
a resident of Alamo
10 hours ago

What astounds me is that all these criminals wanted on warrants are running around all over the place. Every time you hear on the news of another crime, you hear that they were either out on parole or wanted on a warrant already. When are we going to wake up and start keeping these people in jail, no matter how uncomfortable, until they are punished and rehabilitated. (Sorry,Governor Moonbeam Brown) the current system is not fair to the good honest taxpaying citizens.

Posted by Ralph Kramden
a resident of Danville
8 hours ago

We're now releasing hard core criminals from prison early since the ACLU (All Criminals Love Us) has decided that a prison without state-of-the-art gyms and flat screen TVs constitutes "cruel and unusual" punishment. Unless we stop prioritizing the "rights" of criminals over those of law-abiding, tax-paying citizens, the situation will continue to get worse. Take the money from the "bullet train to nowhere" and support for ILLEGAL immigrants and build some more prisons (and reservoirs)!

Posted by Frustrated
a resident of Danville
7 hours ago

As long as the stupid ignorant liberals keep electing a useless incompetent idiot to be our governor, the criminals have all the rights, and victims have no rights. That is why our area has become a main target for these criminals from Oakland, Richmond, Antioch, and now Salida. There is nothing left to steal in their towns, so now they are coming our way. When are the confused liberals going to understand what they have done to California? Is it going to be when they get mugged and raped?

