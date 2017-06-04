Police: Man arrested with burglary tools, shotgun at Dublin park

Police patrolling a park in Dublin on Thursday arrested a man they found with burglary tools, city officials said.

At 1 p.m., Dublin Police Services detectives were at the Emerald Glen Park when a citizen informed them of a suspicious man in the park.

The detectives contacted the man, identified as 25-year-old Dwayne Grady from Salida.

An investigation revealed that Grady was on probation. The detectives searched the duffel bag he was carrying and found gloves, a window breaking device, lock picking equipment and a loaded sawed-off shotgun, city officials said.

Grady was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges and booked into the Santa Rita Jail.

This case is under investigation and anyone with information can contact Lt. Victor Fox at (925) 833-6689.

â€” Alex Kekauoha, Bay City News