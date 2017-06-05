Staying Healthy: Donation to help launch new youth concussion baseline program

Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare is starting a new effort to complete baseline-testing for youth to help better study concussions thanks to a financial contribution from the estate of former Tri-Valley resident and longtime ValleyCare volunteer Phyllis Hardon Gander.

Gander, who died in 2015, designated the ValleyCare Charitable Foundation as a beneficiary of her IRA account. Earlier this spring, the foundation and Gander's family announced a new IRA distribution to launch the youth concussion baseline program at the hospital.

"Mom would want her gift to be used by the hospital to help as many people as possible," Gander's son and estate trustee, Tom Gander, said in a statement.

"My sister and I are pleased mom's gift can help kids and the local community; she loved the Tri-Valley and the hospital," he added. "In making her estate plans, she decided to name Stanford and ValleyCare Charitable Foundation as beneficiaries of her IRA account because she knew the organizations would get the remainder of the funds tax-free and would be able to put the money to good use."

Stanford-ValleyCare has provided concussion treatment to adults and children for more than a decade through its physical therapy department, and the medical industry now understands concussions are multi-factorial injuries that affect each patient differently, according to hospital officials.

A key aspect of the diagnosis and treatment process for concussions is having a neurological baseline for comparison purposes, hospital officials said. Gander's contribution will help Stanford-ValleyCare offer a complete baseline-testing package for youth that will include balance and visual testing as well as neurocognitive testing.

"Concussions in youth sports have been a concern nationwide. We are thrilled to offer this service to the youth of the Tri-Valley," said Scott Gregerson, president of Stanford-ValleyCare.

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, in 2009 more than 248,000 children (age 19 or younger) were treated in U.S. emergency departments for sport- and recreation-related injuries that included a diagnosis of concussion or traumatic brain injury.

Recognition and proper response to concussions when they first occur can help prevent further injury or even death, Stanford-ValleyCare officials added.

"Using Mrs. Gander's estate gift to launch this critical program continues her legacy in the Tri-Valley," said ShakÃ© Sulikyan, executive director of ValleyCare Charitable Foundation.

"We are honored by Mrs. Gander's generosity and decision to invest in the health of the Tri-Valley through her estate," she said. "I know this gift will touch many lives in our community and will offer parents and schools peace of mind."

To learn more about supporting Stanford-ValleyCare through your estate plans, contact vccharitable@stanfordhealthcare.org or call 373-4560.