Diablo Road set for lane closure

A section of Diablo Road is scheduled to have a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday so that maintenance crews can replace a guardrail alongside the road, after rain damage took place this spring, according to town officials.

The rail to be replaced is located in a section of the road near Alameda Diablo, said maintenance services director Jed Johnson, and as a result, one lane of Diablo Road will be closed from Clydesdale Drive to Avenida Nueva.

Crews are set to be onsite from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on both days, with traffic control present to help vehicles safely pass through the section. Delays are expected throughout the closure.