Local Kiwanis Club awards $31,000 in grants

The San Ramon Valley Kiwanis Foundation has awarded $31,000 worth of grants to local nonprofits this year, which were recently presented at the club's annual grants breakfast ceremony.

This year, 37 nonprofits received grants from the foundation, in amounts ranging from $250 to $2,500. At the breakfast ceremony, the recipients briefly presented about their programs to share with the other attendees.

Kiwanis of San Ramon Valley has sponsored this program for over 20 years and has awarded nearly $75,000 in grant money since 1995. Local organizations can apply for Kiwanis grants in February of every year and awards are distributed in May.

Funds for this program are primarily raised through sponsorships of the Danville Fourth of July Parade, which has been organized and coordinated by the Kiwanis Club since 1975.

First-time grant recipients were Sentinels of Freedom and Party In-Kindness.

Others are the Assistance Leagues of Amador Valley and Diablo Valley, Bay Area Crisis Nursery, Cancer Support Community, Care Parent Network of Contra Costa ARC, Child Abuse Prevention Council of Contra Costa, Contra Costa Interfaith Housing, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Diablo Valley Veterans Foundation, Diablo Valley Quilters and Discovery Counseling Center of SRV.

Also receiving grants include the Down Syndrome Connection, Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, Hope Hospice, Inc., Hospice of the East Bay, Kiwanis House, Loaves & Fishes, Mobility Matters (formerly Senior Helpline Services), Moment by Moment, Monument Crisis Center, Museum of the San Ramon Valley and National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse.

Final recipients are the Nayeli Faith Foundation, New Day for Children, Ombudsman Services of Contra Costa, Police and Fire: The Fallen Heroes, St. Timothyâ€™s Bicycle Program, San Ramon Library Foundation, SonRise Equestrian Foundation, Teen Esteem, The Taylor Family Foundation, and We Care Services for Children.

Kiwanis is an international organization with over 600,000 members that is focused on supporting children and young adults. The San Ramon Valley chapter was formed in 1956. They invite the public to join them at their weekly meetings, held every Thursday at noon at the Black Bear Diner in Danville.