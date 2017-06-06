News

Uploaded: Tue, Jun 6, 2017, 5:14 pm

San Ramon schools compete in regional cricket tournament

Local middle-schoolers earn Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Best Fielder

by Jeremy Walsh

A team from Pleasanton's Harvest Park won the middle school division in the inter-school youth cricket tournament hosted by Cricket for Cubs throughout the Tri-Valley last month.

Harvest Park's Ajay Immadi earned Best Player honors among middle-schoolers and schoolmate Khilan Surapaneni shared in the Best Fielder award during the tournament contested over two weekends on cricket pitches in Pleasanton, Dublin and San Ramon.

Dublin's Amador Elementary School took home the title in the four-team elementary division. In all, the competition featured 180 young cricketers on 14 teams from schools representing the three host cities and Mountain House.

In the middle school division, Harvest Park's first team defeated the club from San Ramon's Iron Horse Middle School in the championship.

Other individual honors went to Shamith Pasula from Iron Horse (Best Batsman), Vasu Gupta from Gale Ranch in San Ramon (Best Bowler) and co-Best Fielder Shresta Talluri from San Ramon's Windemere Ranch.

The division featured two teams from Harvest Park, Windemere Ranch and Fallon from Dublin, along with single teams from Hart in Pleasanton, Iron Horse, Gale Ranch and Mountain House.

In the elementary division, Amador defeated fellow Dublin school John Green in the championship. Mountain House Elementary and San Ramon's Hidden Hills also competed.

Individual honors went to Ayush Batghare from Amador (Best Player), Aarush Vaid from Mountain House (Best Batsman), Prabhav Doma from John Green (Best Bowler) and Amador's Anika Kolan (Best Fielder).

The two-weekend tournament benefited from the help of dozens of volunteers. The closing ceremony also featured representatives of the local city councils and school boards, Assemblywoman Catharine Baker and officials from regional and national cricket organizations.

In addition to being honored at the tournament, the title-winning Harvest Park squad was honored by the Pleasanton school board at its May 23 meeting.

