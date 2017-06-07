Developers to continue reworking designs for apartments at Golden Skate site

It looks like developers will have to continue revising the designs for their proposed apartment complex at the Golden Skate roller rink site, after Tuesday night's sparsely attended San Ramon Planning Commission workshop on the project.

The purpose of the workshop was to discuss the plans in view of design changes that had been made by Bay + Area Property Developers, LLC and after a recent staff analysis, without the commission taking any action at this time. Most commissioners seemed amenable to the project, though they wanted to see further revisions and considerations in the plan, particularly around renovations to the adjoining Hooper Drive.

But near the meeting's conclusion, Commission Chair Rick Marks delivered some direct remarks to the applicant about the project's place in the San Ramon community.

"This building is going to be looked at and I believe not accepted for a very long time, and we will have to deal with that," he said.

Staff concerns

The discussion on the development was kicked off by city associate planner Shinei Tsukamoto, who summarized the staff report he had compiled, asking for commissioner input.

The proposed, 227-unit apartment complex would be situated at 2701 Hoover Drive, where the Golden Skate roller rink is currently located. If the project is approved, the rink off San Ramon Valley Boulevard will be torn down to accommodate the new apartments.

The Planning Commission held a concept review back in February and determined that the developers needed to revise their design to address the "visual impacts of the building," wrote Tsukamoto in the staff report. The developers presented these revisions at Tuesday's workshop.

During his summary, Tsukamoto highlighted four key staff concerns: the architectural massing along the east elevation appears somewhat monolithic, the investigation of the fault line on which the property would be situated had not yet been verified by the city engineer, the project may not comply with fire lane setback standards and a lack of sufficient perimeter landscaping could affect the project's livability and how compatible it is with the nearby community.

Tsukamoto left the commissioners with the recommendation to listen to the applicant's presentation and

evaluate the project for now and for the future.

"Put yourself in a resident's shoes...maybe they're forced to move into the apartments for whatever the reason," he said. "Or this is the only place they could find, reasonable place. All things considered, is this project going to be livable?"

Tsukamoto recalled speaking to one nearby business owner who was "shocked to hear that so many tall buildings are coming behind them," he said. "I don't think they have any idea what's going on."

Applicant presentation

Blake Peters, vice president with Bay Area Property Developers, took the podium after Tsukamoto, responding to some of the staff concerns before presenting on the revisions to the project by his development company, after the concept review of the project back in February.

This as-yet-unnamed project, Peters concluded, would be an asset to the community, redeveloping "underutilized property" and bringing in new fees that could potentially be used to create new neighborhood parks.

Most importantly, he said, the project would provide 46 affordable housing units. "Especially in the setting of class-A, high-salary residents," he said. "Class A apartment. It has the amenities that you would expect anywhere else."

Peters highlighted some of the key revisions the developers had enacted, focusing especially on new amenities in the complex, like a pool and spa, bocci ball court, a climbing structure and swing, perimeter walkway and fire troughs.

The roofline has been a conscientious item for them, he said, which is why the Southern edge no longer looks "monolithic" but rather appears to be three separate buildings. The developers had tried to "soften" the other rooftops with foliage and terraces, but, Peters added, he agreed with Tsukamoto's assessment that the eastern edge was too flat and conceded that they could add more variation along the top on that side.

They had actually submitted a fault analysis prior to the concept review back in February, he said, that was fully vetted by an NGO and by Stevens Ferrone & Bailey Geotechnical Engineering Consulting Firm. "Both of them looked at the buildability of the site and the fault and did extensive fault analysis," said Peters. "We wouldn't be here tonight if it wasn't a buildable site."

And, in response to the commissioners' prior comments about the fire lane standards, the company had adjusted the design in order to accommodate the 35-foot clearance requirements, according to Peters.

Back-and-forth

The commissioners responded with further questions and comments on the revisions, leading to some back-and-forth between them and Peters.

Concerns about the maintenance and repair of Hooper Drive, which adjoins the property, featured prominently.

"The problem is that itâ€™s a privately held road," said Marks. "The owner of the project site is the owner of the road." That owner, then, would be responsible for maintaining the conditions of that road as per city standards.

Peters appeared unaware of this stipulation.

Commissioner Eric Wallis agreed with Marks, saying that the road repair requirement should not come as a surprise, as it had been mentioned in previous conversations. He added that due to its large size the building would attract eyeballs from afar, particularly along the eastern edge, the developers should be proud to claim credit to its construction.

Commissioner Gary Alpert agreed with Wallis' comment and thanked the developers for the high percentage of low-income housing. He felt that the project didn't have any further compliance issues.

Marks closed the commissioners' comments with some brutal remarks, though, calling the structure "massive" and flat.

"It isnâ€™t that the Planning Commission is enamored of high-density development like this," he said. "It's that we're kind of stuck. Our right to limit the number of units has been preempted by the state legislature."

He spoke to the audience members, telling them that if they were unhappy about that, "you really need to make a trip to (Assemblywoman) Catharine Baker's office, you really need to make a trip to (State Senator) Steve Glazer's office."

He asked Peters to show the commission some other options next time, so that the project could feel more like a partnership, and added that he didn't care as much about the on-site amenities, that that was more about the relationship between owners and residents.

"Are you really doing the right thing for this city by putting something this big on this site with this much density and that much height?" he concluded.

Peters responded, stating that he took some offense to commissioners' comments, noting that adjusting the landscaping to fit with city standards had taken a lot of ingenuity.

"We put out a whole array of options for you...and frankly we were going to come back for another workshop, but it kept getting delayed, delayed, delayed," he said. They had had to move forward with their plans, and at this point it was too late to find different options, he said.

In terms of the complaints about the building being too massive, Peters argued, the four to five-story apartment complex won't actually be taller than the three-story building behind it, due to the slope.

This is not just a project for out-of-towners, said Peters, but will attract all demographics in San Ramon as well, from empty-nesters seeking to downsize to millenials.

Public comments

There were three public comments on this item, all critical of the project, among the handful of residents in the audience.

MJ Rende, who lives near the development site, said her biggest concerns were density and traffic. She's also not a fan of the view of the proposed complex.

"My house faces south, therefore my view will be of this building," she said. "Because of its size, because of its height. It will be a monolith on my horizon."

Traffic is already horrendous in San Ramon, she said, and with this new project, she's concerned that she won't be able to shop.

She also raised privacy issues, that would accompany such a tall building. "Those people on those terraces that I heard will have the ability to look into my house," she said.