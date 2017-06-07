Staying Healthy: Hike for Hope sets record with $107,000+

The seventh annual Hike for Hope last month raised more than $107,000 in cash and in-kind donations to support Tri-Valley nonprofit Hope Hospice, making it the highest-grossing installment to date.

In all, 526 hikers participated in the memorial hike and fundraiser at Del Valle Regional Park in Livermore on May 6, according to Hope Hospice.

"The Hike for Hope celebrates the joy our loved ones brought us and raises funds for Hope Hospice," event committee chair Brian Kehoe said in announcing the fundraising results last week. "We all enjoyed meeting the hikers who came to support Hope Hospice and to talk to the families whom we have helped."

All net proceeds from the hike support care for more than 2,600 area residents served by Dublin-based Hope Hospice each year. The nonprofit provides end-of-life care, home health care, and bereavement and community education for Tri-Valley residents and their families.

"The success of this event would not be possible without the participation of these individuals and organizations, and dozens of volunteers," Hope Hospice CEO Bob Boehm said. "We are grateful to everyone who participated."

Hope Hospice singled out top fundraising teams from this year, including:

Friends and Family

* Team Roger, with captain Angie Birdwell-Royers: $4,276

* Revelli Team Hope, with captain JoAnne Revelli: $1,617

* Team Sav and Julie, with captain Saverio Mancieri: $1,549

Corporate

* Cal Business Technology (CBT), with captain Shelly Phillips: $1,177

Youth

* Hope Hikers, with captain Kaitlyn Davis: $784

Leading event sponsors were Hitachi Data Systems; Chapel of the Chimes; Heritage Bank of Commerce, Pleasanton Branch; and Graham Hitch Mortuary.

The Hike for Hope has raised more than $660,000 since it started in 2010.

For more information, visit TheHikeForHope.com or HopeHospice.com.