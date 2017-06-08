News

Uploaded: Thu, Jun 8, 2017, 5:19 pm

Las Trampas to expand public acreage, trails

Park district presents on new plans for wilderness preserve in San Ramon Valley

by Erika Alvero

New trail developments are in the works for the southern portion of the Las Trampas Wilderness Regional Preserve, from San Ramon's northwest corner up through Danville.

The East Bay Regional Park District presented its land-use plan amendment at the San Ramon Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, as well as at a community meeting Wednesday night.

The amendment would formally incorporate 760 publicly accessible acres of land and a little over seven miles of public trails to the Las Trampas Regional Wilderness, district planner Neoma Lavalle said on Tuesday.

The move would expand the total amount of open parkland in Las Trampas, which is currently a little over 4,000 acres. Of the 760 acres the park district expects to incorporate, about 170 will be under conservation easement. The project is located west of the 680 freeway and near Bollinger Canyon and Crow Canyon roads.

"During this land-use plan amendment process, we will be considering the regional planning efforts that have already been conducted," said Lavalle, "including the town of Danville's General Plan, the city of San Ramon General Plan, the San Ramon Northwest Specific Plan and including the district's master plan. We hope to meet the goals for recreational opportunities and natural resource protection that are in those plans as well as our own plans."

The project has been in the process for several years, first initiated in 2013 when the district staff began preparation of a land-use plan amendment (LUPA) and environmental impact report (EIR) -- the LUPA updated a previous plan defining how the preserve's acreage would be used and the EIR analyzes the potential environmental impact of the project.

The parcels to be incorporated include Peters Ranch, acquired in 1983 and land-banked for future use, and the Chen property, acquired in 2007 through a fee acquisition and also land-banked.

The Elworthy property parcel was dedicated in 2015 as a condition of the Quail Ridge development's construction, and is already open to the public. The new amendment would formally establish the property's place in the preserve.

New pieces of land that are set to be incorporated include the Podva dedication parcel, which is scheduled for dedication in 2018 as part of the Red Hawk development, and the Faria Preserve, scheduled for dedication in 2019.

There will be five public access points managed by the district in the newly incorporated region, and four managed by the city of San Ramon, under the proposal.

In the spring, the park district has been gathering data and planning for the amendment, including its first public scoping meeting on Wednesday. Over the summer, staff will conduct analysis for traffic, air, noise and cultural resources, and they hope to finish drafting the land-use plan amendment in fall and winter.

"Many thanks," Planning Commissioner Victoria Harris said after Lavalle's presentation on Tuesday. "This is obviously a culmination of years of perseverance, patience, planning and cooperation with many agencies, and the end result looks very impressive."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Choose a category: *

Since this is the first comment on this story a new topic will also be started in Town Square! Please choose a category that best describes this story.

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

We’ll Always Have Paris
By Tom Cushing | 50 comments | 1,128 views

More craziness in Sacramento
By Tim Hunt | 13 comments | 490 views

View all local blogs
 