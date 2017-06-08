SRVHS special education teacher receives Lifetime Excellence in Service award

John Blake, a longtime special education teacher at San Ramon Valley High School, was recognized with the 2017 Lifetime Excellence in Service award at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Blake has been a special education teacher at SRVHS for over 20 years, and a part of the special education program for even longer: he was the first student teacher's aide when the program was created in 1981.

His work has focused on ensuring that all students have the opportunity to be involved with everything on campus, as well as collaborating with other members of the school community to ensure that special needs students can participate in all events on campus, school district officials said.

"We are never going to be perfect and catch everything out there but we always do our best, and we always try to look at things as half full ... and how we can fill it up a little more next time," Blake said in a press release from the district.

About five years ago, he pushed to have SRVHS compete as one of the home schools for some of the events of the Special Olympics program, district officials said.

"Caring for these very special young individuals takes a unique person," colleague Samantha Libby said in the press release. "John Blake is that person. John shows such compassion, patience, caring, and kindness for his students, yet his natural ability to make those around him feel comfortable and included is what I believe to be John's greatest gift. Mr. Blake shows us that everyone belongs. He inspires me daily and brings positive energy into every room he enters."

Tuesday's banquet ceremony was hosted by the Developmental Disabilities Councils of Alameda and Contra Costa Counties.