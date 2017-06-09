News

Uploaded: Fri, Jun 9, 2017, 2:56 am

Special symphony event at Blackhawk museum

Enjoy hors d'oeuvres or seating onstage surrounded by musicians

by Dolores Fox Ciardelli

California Symphony supporters are about to be surrounded by sound -- and classic autos.

During a celebration of the orchestra's 30th anniversary at the Blackhawk Auto Museum next week, some guests will be seated onstage among the musicians for a three-course meal and a special performance conducted by music director Donato Cabrera with renowned violinist Anne Akiko Meyers.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. June 17 for pre-performance cocktails, hors d'oeuvres catered by Scott's Restaurant, and a chance to see the classic cars and bid on silent auction items. Tickets are $135, which will include traditional theater-style seating for the concert.

Tickets for the three-course meal served onstage are $500. The cost is from $5,000 to $30,000 to sponsor tables.

Call 280-2490 or visit www.californiasymphony.org/surround.

"Symphony Surround" opens with "Attack Sustain Decay Release," written by Mason Bates, who was a young American composer-in-residence with the California Symphony from 2007-10. Meyers joins the orchestra for performances of Morricone's Love Theme from "Cinema Paradiso"; Gershwin's "Someone to Watch Over Me"; Piazzolla's "Oblivion"; Gade's Jealousie "Tango Tzigane"; and Chaplin's "Smile."

The principal musicians of the California Symphony, many of whom have been with the orchestra since its inception 30 years ago, will perform in small chamber ensembles throughout the evening.

Proceeds from "Symphony Surround" benefit the orchestra's education programs, which include Sound Minds, Music in the Schools and its Young American Composer-in-Residence program. California Symphony's home is Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, although it is expanding its regional base in the greater Bay Area.

