News

Uploaded: Sun, Jun 11, 2017, 4:12 pm

County jail expansion receives $70M in state funding

CoCo Board of Supervisors expected to vote on allocating another $25M to project June 20

A state board that administers grants to counties for jail construction projects voted Thursday to approve $70 million for Contra Costa County's planned expansion of Richmond's West County Detention Facility.

The California Board of State and Community Corrections awarded the grant to Contra Costa County only after hearing from a string of county residents who had traveled to Sacramento to voice opposition to the project.

The roughly 20 speakers denounced the plan, in part, because they feel that the money would be better spent on mental health and other services outside of the county's jail system.

Opponents of the project also decry the sheriff's office relationship with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

ICE pays the sheriff's office to hold roughly 200 detainees per day, which produces about $6 million in gross revenue annually for the county and nets about $3 million, according to the sheriff's office.

While state law prevents counties from leasing beds to outside agencies after BSCC awards a grant for a jail expansion project, the Richmond project -- dubbed the West County Reentry, Treatment, and Housing Facility -- will result in more than 400 inmates from the old jail in Martinez moving to a new building within the West County Detention Facility.

Since the project won't actually increase the number of beds in the county's jail system, the sheriff's contract with ICE won't be affected.

The project will also result in 31,500 square feet of programming space to expand treatment and rehabilitation programs, including mental health services, at the Richmond jail.

The speakers at Thursday's hearing were praised as "passionate, powerful, (and) authentic" by BSCC board member Leticia Perez, a Kern County supervisor.

She and other board members expressed frustration that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors didn't seem to be taking citizens' complaints about the Richmond project into consideration.

"I really hope you do something about those elected leaders who aren't listening to you," said board member Scott Budnick.

Still, the board voted to approve the grant money because it is legally bound to evaluate jail construction projects based on several criteria, not including community support or the lack of it.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in February to approve the project, with Supervisor John Gioia casting the sole dissenting vote.

The county will kick in $25 million of general fund money for the project and the board of supervisors is expected to vote on allocating that money at its June 20 meeting, according to county spokeswoman Betsy Burkhart.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

8 people like this
Posted by Joe
a resident of San Ramon
2 hours ago

We spend $Billions on Prisons and Wars.
It would be great if our country would invest in free Community College Education.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by Resident
a resident of Alamo
21 minutes ago

So sad the our elected officials continue to make the same mistakes over and over again. Building more detentions facilities is like putting a Band-Aid over a bruise. Unless we address how the bruise happened we will keep needing more Band-Aids. It's amazing the lack of understanding and compassion we have in this so called 1st world country were we continue to punish our sick and sweep them under the rug. Education and rehabilitation is where we need to be spending our efforts to prevent future tragic events from happening.

Thank you so much to those speakers who spoke on behalf of the public!

"The roughly 20 speakers denounced the plan, in part, because they feel that the money would be better spent on mental health and other services outside of the county's jail system."

Every time we lock someone up, we as a society lose a little freedom ourselves.

Email Town Square Moderator      


4 people like this
Posted by Inquiring Mind
a resident of Danville
9 minutes ago

"The project will -- also? -- result in 31,500 square feet of programming space to expand treatment and rehabilitation programs, including mental health services, at the Richmond jail."

I am having a tough time understanding exactly what this project will accomplish. 400 inmates will be moved - but there's no net expansion of beds? And this programming/rehab space is an 'also' - to what?

Next, what happens to the space in the old facility that will be freed up?

And finally (though it's tangential to this article) -- where/how can I register 'present' and work in opposition to the ICE contract?

Help!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


Post a comment

Posting an item on Town Square is simple and requires no registration. Just complete this form and hit "submit" and your topic will appear online. Please be respectful and truthful in your postings so Town Square will continue to be a thoughtful gathering place for sharing community information and opinion. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

We prefer that you use your real name, but you may use any "member" name you wish.

Name: *

Select your neighborhood or school community: *

Comment: *

Verification code: *
Enter the verification code exactly as shown, using capital and lowercase letters, in the multi-colored box.

*Required Fields

Top Blogs

More craziness in Sacramento
By Tim Hunt | 13 comments | 677 views

View all local blogs
 