County jail expansion receives $70M in state funding

A state board that administers grants to counties for jail construction projects voted Thursday to approve $70 million for Contra Costa County's planned expansion of Richmond's West County Detention Facility.

The California Board of State and Community Corrections awarded the grant to Contra Costa County only after hearing from a string of county residents who had traveled to Sacramento to voice opposition to the project.

The roughly 20 speakers denounced the plan, in part, because they feel that the money would be better spent on mental health and other services outside of the county's jail system.

Opponents of the project also decry the sheriff's office relationship with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

ICE pays the sheriff's office to hold roughly 200 detainees per day, which produces about $6 million in gross revenue annually for the county and nets about $3 million, according to the sheriff's office.

While state law prevents counties from leasing beds to outside agencies after BSCC awards a grant for a jail expansion project, the Richmond project -- dubbed the West County Reentry, Treatment, and Housing Facility -- will result in more than 400 inmates from the old jail in Martinez moving to a new building within the West County Detention Facility.

Since the project won't actually increase the number of beds in the county's jail system, the sheriff's contract with ICE won't be affected.

The project will also result in 31,500 square feet of programming space to expand treatment and rehabilitation programs, including mental health services, at the Richmond jail.

The speakers at Thursday's hearing were praised as "passionate, powerful, (and) authentic" by BSCC board member Leticia Perez, a Kern County supervisor.

She and other board members expressed frustration that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors didn't seem to be taking citizens' complaints about the Richmond project into consideration.

"I really hope you do something about those elected leaders who aren't listening to you," said board member Scott Budnick.

Still, the board voted to approve the grant money because it is legally bound to evaluate jail construction projects based on several criteria, not including community support or the lack of it.

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in February to approve the project, with Supervisor John Gioia casting the sole dissenting vote.

The county will kick in $25 million of general fund money for the project and the board of supervisors is expected to vote on allocating that money at its June 20 meeting, according to county spokeswoman Betsy Burkhart.