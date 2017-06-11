Local students honored for excellence in career prep classes

Seven San Ramon Valley Unified School District students were among the 42 students from Contra Costa and Alameda County honored at the annual CTE/ROP Students of Excellence Awards ceremony last month.

The CTE/ROP (career technical education/regional occupational program) allows high school students to gain hands-on experience and explore different careers through classes like computer science, sports medicine, play production and more.

At the ceremony on May 11, the Contra Costa County Office of Education honored 42 high school students from 27 different schools for outstanding achievement in their CTE/ROP classes. Students were nominated for this award by their teachers. Superintendent of Schools Karen Sakata presented each student with a certificate of merit and a $250 scholarship award.

The seven awardees from SRVUSD were Daniel Kouchekinia from Monte Vista High School, Saman Wadpey from San Ramon Valley High School, Hannah Chylinski, Aesha Parekh and Phillip Latiolais from California High School and Yolanda Shen and Pranav Peddinti from Dougherty Valley High School.

Parekh and Kouchekinia both took classes in computer science, and intend to pursue a degree in that field.

According to her bio in the ceremony program, written by her ROP teacher, Parekh felt that the course she took enhanced her problem-solving skills, as well as making her a better teammate and time manager.

Kouchekinia thanked the program for teaching him how programming language operates and for giving him a solid programming foundation to build upon.

Peddinti, Latiolais and Shen were also awarded for classes in the sciences, for engineering, computer integrated manufacturing and biotechnology, respectively.

Peddinti, according to his teacher, had a "contagious enthusiasm" for course material and wants to become a mechanical engineer and design the world's most efficient production car.

Latiolais was a leader in the class, wrote his teacher, "initiating a unique classroom project to build a robot" with unfazed persistence. Shen has a love for both genetics and engineering, and in her ROP class she was able to publish two new duckweed proteins into the national database.

Wadpey took advanced sports medicine, firing up a passion for the subject that led her to a position as the head student athletic trainer at SRVHS and to an internship with an orthopedic surgeon.

Chylinski developed an interest in the technical side of theater in her play production class, and will continue studying theater at St. Mary's College.

Almost 12,000 students from 34 different high schools take classes annually with the Contra Costa County CTE/ROP. Right now, there are 399 career development classes that students can choose from.

Over 200 people attended the ceremony, including families, teachers and the educational program's business-partnership representatives. Award donations were provided by Chevron, Phillips 66, John Muir Health, Walnut Creek Honda and C&H Sugar.