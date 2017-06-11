Robbery, thefts, injury crashes lead Danville cop log

The Danville Police Department provides DanvilleSanRamon.com with a record of its calls each week. This is a sampling from May 7-13, omitting the more mundane, such as routine traffic stops, service requests, noise complaints and domestic disturbances.

Sunday, May 7

* Vehicle crash with injury at 4:53 p.m. at the intersection of San Thomas Way and Camino Ramon

* Shoplifting at 8:34 p.m. at Safeway

* Petty theft at 9:58 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Prospect Avenue

Monday, May 8

* Petty theft at 11:36 a.m. in the 300 block of Hartz Avenue

* Vehicle theft at 2 p.m. in the 300 block of Ilo Lane

* Vehicle crash with injury at 3:41 p.m. at the intersection of Railroad and Hartz avenues

* Trespassing arrest at 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of Fountain Springs and Ridgeland circles

* Robbery arrest at 8:05 p.m. at Costco

Tuesday, May 9

* Petty theft at 1:18 p.m. in the 200 block of La Questa Drive

* Identity theft at 4:33 p.m. in the 200 block of El Pinto Road

Wednesday, May 10

* Identity theft at 8:36 a.m. in the 3400 block of Claridge Drive

* Petty theft at 11:16 a.m. at Trader Joe's

* Identity theft at 4:07 p.m. in the 500 block of Zenith Ridge Drive

* Identity theft at 4:48 p.m. in the 40 block of Diablo Creek Place

Thursday, May 11

* Petty theft at 11:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Gatetree Court

* Grand theft at 8:58 p.m. at San Ramon Valley High School

Friday, May 12

* Petty theft at 10:18 a.m. in the 1000 block of El Capitan Drive

* Identity theft at 1:36 p.m. int he 3500 block of Canfield Drive

* Grand theft at 5:01 p.m. in the 1100 block of San Ramon Valley Boulevard

Saturday, May 13

* DUI arrest at 1:21 a.m. at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Shady Creek Drive

* Vandalism at 6:48 a.m. at Monte Vista High School

* Vandalism at 8:10 a.m. in the 500 block of El Capitan Drive

* Petty theft from vehicle at 8:47 a.m. in the 800 block of El Quanito Drive

* Vandalism at 9:35 a.m. in the 700 block of Tunbridge Road

* Vehicle crash with injury at 11:34 a.m. in the 1200 block of Greenbrook Drive

* Vandalism at 11:43 a.m. in the 600 block of Garden Creek Place

* Petty theft from vehicle at 11:48 a.m. in the 600 block of Garden Creek Place

* Grand theft of bicycle at 5:13 p.m. at Chevron

* Grand theft at 7:35 p.m. in the 200 block of Front Street

* DUI arrest at 8:06 p.m. at the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Crow Canyon Road

* Shoplifting at 10:22 p.m. at Texaco