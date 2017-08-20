2017 Tri-Valley Heroes nomination period underway

DanvilleSanRamon.com and the Pleasanton Weekly are once again putting out a call for nominations and sponsorships for the annual Tri-Valley Heroes awards -- our salute to the community members dedicated to bettering the Tri-Valley and the lives of its residents.

Individuals who live or work in Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo or Livermore are eligible, as are organizations and businesses headquartered in these communities. If you know a person, organization or group deserving of recognition, complete the nomination form.

Nominations can also be emailed directly to Gina Channell at gchannell@embarcaderomediagroup.com, but make sure all the information requested on the form is included. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 18. Awards will be presented Oct. 23 in Pleasanton.

Our panel of "hero" judges will bestow honors in eight categories:

Arts and Culture: For acknowledgment/recognition of achievements or contributions within the area of arts and culture.

Community Spirit: For selfless, tireless and largely unacknowledged actions that has enriched or improved the quality of life for the local community.

Courage: For an act of bravery or for determination and strength of character to triumph over adversity.

Environmental Stewardship: For a group or individual committed to minimizing risks and conserving and recycling, thereby reducing the impact on natural resources.

Innovation: For a person, group or business who apply innovative ideas or programs to enhance the community.

Rising Star: An individual between 10 and 18 whose services directly benefit Tri-Valley citizens through outstanding volunteer work, serving as a community role model and mentor or demonstrating random acts of kindness.

Role Model: For displaying common sense, compassion and wisdom while teaching, coaching and mentoring others with a vision for people to strive to be the best they can be.

Lifetime Achievement: Recognizes an individual or group for contributions, leadership, enthusiasm, and tireless efforts on behalf of his or her community and neighbors.

We want to recognize those individuals, groups or organizations that stand out because of their actions, integrity or honor, whether that hero is a firefighter who rescues a child from a burning house, the girl who is courageously battling leukemia, the business that allows its employees to mentor teens, or the neighborhood group that cleans up the creek.

Criteria for award consideration

For the individual component, nominees for the awards must be a resident of Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo or Livermore or the work/volunteering that they do must take place in one of these communities. The contribution for which they are being nominated must have made a significant impact to a cause, a person or a group in that market. Nominees must be at least 16 years of age during the active program year, except for the Rising Star award.

If a nominee is an organization, group or business, it must be currently based and operating in Pleasanton, Dublin, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo or Livermore and serve the residents of that area. The contribution for which the organization, group or business is being nominated must have a proven impact on one of these communities. National or international organizations with local offices or branches may apply, but they will be judged only on the work they do locally.

The work that a nominee does to inspire a nomination may be part of a nominee's job (a teacher, principal or social worker, for example) but volunteer work, or the work a nominee does above and beyond their professional role may hold more value during the judging process. By the same token, the work that an organization, group or business does to elicit a nomination can be part of their organizational mandate, but the work they do selflessly for the sole benefit of a cause, person or group outside of their work may hold more value during the judging process.

The work for which a nominee is nominated must have taken place, at least in part, during the 12 months prior to nomination.

Nominators may remain anonymous to their nominee, but they must provide their contact information to Embarcadero Media for verification purposes.

If a nominee is selected as a semi-finalist, they will need to provide a digital head shot photo of themselves.

A committee of staff and community members will select recipients for each award category based on the criteria mentioned above. Where applicable, individual nominations will be evaluated in respect to other individual nominations within a category and organizations/groups/businesses will be evaluated in respect to other similar nominations within a category.

Sponsorship

This year's sponsors are Robert Half, Monterey Private Wealth, Harrington Art Partnership, ChiroSports USA, DoubleTree by Hilton, Pleasanton at the Club and San Ramon Arts Foundation.

There are several levels of sponsorship, beginning at $250. To sponsor, email Gina at gchannell@embarcaderomediagroup.com.