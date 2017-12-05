Arnerich named Danville mayor for 2018

Longtime Danville Town Councilman Newell Arnerich was named mayor Tuesday night after fellow council members unanimously voted him to hold the post for the upcoming year.

This will be the sixth mayoral term for Arnerich, who has served on the Danville council since 1995.

“It’s my pleasure to serve another term as mayor of Danville,” he told the crowd at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, gathered for the mayoral installation ceremony. “And I wouldn’t be doing this or want to be involved if it wasn’t for my colleagues here.”

Danville’s mayor is chosen from among the five town council members, as opposed to being elected directly by the voters.

Arnerich spent the last year as vice mayor under the tenure of Mayor Renee Morgan. He was officially nominated by Councilman Robert Storer, an eight-year councilman who was also unanimously voted in to serve as town vice mayor for 2018.

“It’s my distinct pleasure and honor to nominate a man that has great vision for the town of Danville,” Storer said. “A man with a great sense of purpose, a man that exhibits humility, and carries himself with dignity.”

He added a little later, to widespread laughter throughout the theater, “A man for all the people -- I always wanted to say that.”

Right before Arnerich and Storer were selected at Tuesday’s ceremony, the council honored outgoing Mayor Morgan for her year of service, the first time she has held the mayoral post. Arnerich presented her with a special yearbook and commended her for a “wonderful job.”

Morgan thanked the other council members, town staff and community members for their dedication to the town of Danville.

“I have been so proud to be your mayor for this past year, and a part of this team,” she said. “My journey continues beyond today, and I will continue to strive to make what is good great.”

Preceding the mayoral installation, the council spent a little over an hour recognizing 17 community contributors while handing out the town’s annual service awards.