San Ramon among champions at youth cricket tourney

Some of America's best young cricket players gathered in the Tri-Valley in the days before Thanksgiving to compete in the inaugural Pleasanton-San Ramon-Dublin national youth cricket tournament.

Fourteen teams in all -- some Bay Area based, others traveling here from as far away as San Diego and Michigan -- participated among three age groups during the competition Nov. 19-22 at Patelco Sports Complex in Pleasanton and Fallon Sports Park in Dublin.

Locally, the San Ramon Cricket Association's under-15 team won the U15 Division. The other champions were Indus Prince (Northern California) in U13 and Cricket Zeal Academy (Fremont) in U11.

East Bay Youth Cricket Association teams earned runner-up finishes in all three divisions.

Throughout the tournament, the young cricketers combined to score more than 5,000 runs, including six centuries and 18 fifties, as well as notch more than 300 wickets and 200-plus catches. "These numbers indicate just one thing: that every kid played their heart out," Ramesh Immadi, president of Cricket for Cubs, said after the event.

The four-day cricket showcase also benefited from more than 1,000 meals and countless volunteer hours from local parents, Immadi added.

The closing ceremony Nov. 22 featured appearances by local government officials supporting the tournament, including mayors Jerry Thorne (Pleasanton), David Haubert (Dublin) and Bill Clarkson (San Ramon), Pleasanton Councilwoman Kathy Narum and San Ramon parks commissioners Sridhar Verose and William Doerlich.

The event was organized by Cricket for Cubs, Dublin Cricket League and San Ramon Cricket Association.