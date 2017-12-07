Danville: Two taken into custody after high-speed pursuit, collision on I-680

Two men were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a high-speed police chase that ended in a collision on southbound Interstate 680 near the Sycamore Valley Boulevard exit in Danville.

According to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields, the incident began around 12:10 p.m., when police officers noticed a suspicious subject with a white Chrysler at the Chevron station at 145 Hartz Ave, Danville.

Shortly thereafter, Shields said, an officer tried to make a stop on the Chrysler, which did not have any license plates. But the car drove away northbound on Danville Boulevard at speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

Danville police stopped the pursuit in light of public safety concerns, Shields said, but resumed the chase once the Chrysler was spotted going southbound on I-680.

Near the Sycamore Valley Boulevard exit, the Chrysler crashed into the median and into another vehicle, Shields said. The driver of the other car was treated for minor injuries.

The two suspects then got out of the car and attempted to run away on foot, but the driver collided with a Danville police car that was traveling under five miles per hour, Shields said. Both suspects were taken into custody. Neither was injured, but were treated as a precautionary measure, Shields said.

The driver was identified as Alonzo Choyce, 31, of Oakland, and the passenger as Bryan Clark, 32, of Castro Valley, according to Shields.

Choyce was arrested for probation violation, possession of a dangerous drug, felony evading, resisting arrest, felony hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license, Shields said.

Clark was arrested for probation violation, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, according to Shields.

The crash resulted in the closure of three southbound I-680 lanes for about two hours.