News

Updated: Thu, Dec 7, 2017, 6:20 pm
Uploaded: Thu, Dec 7, 2017, 2:19 pm

Danville: Two taken into custody after high-speed pursuit, collision on I-680

Incident blocked freeway lanes for two hours

by Erika Alvero

Two men were taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a high-speed police chase that ended in a collision on southbound Interstate 680 near the Sycamore Valley Boulevard exit in Danville.

According to Danville Police Chief Allan Shields, the incident began around 12:10 p.m., when police officers noticed a suspicious subject with a white Chrysler at the Chevron station at 145 Hartz Ave, Danville.

Shortly thereafter, Shields said, an officer tried to make a stop on the Chrysler, which did not have any license plates. But the car drove away northbound on Danville Boulevard at speeds of over 90 miles per hour.

Danville police stopped the pursuit in light of public safety concerns, Shields said, but resumed the chase once the Chrysler was spotted going southbound on I-680.

Near the Sycamore Valley Boulevard exit, the Chrysler crashed into the median and into another vehicle, Shields said. The driver of the other car was treated for minor injuries.

The two suspects then got out of the car and attempted to run away on foot, but the driver collided with a Danville police car that was traveling under five miles per hour, Shields said. Both suspects were taken into custody. Neither was injured, but were treated as a precautionary measure, Shields said.

The driver was identified as Alonzo Choyce, 31, of Oakland, and the passenger as Bryan Clark, 32, of Castro Valley, according to Shields.

Choyce was arrested for probation violation, possession of a dangerous drug, felony evading, resisting arrest, felony hit and run, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license, Shields said.

Clark was arrested for probation violation, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, according to Shields.

The crash resulted in the closure of three southbound I-680 lanes for about two hours.

Comments

49 people like this
Posted by Greg T
a resident of Diablo
on Dec 7, 2017 at 4:08 pm

I am getting really angry with all the lawlessness that is being allowed to take over the Bay Area, and California. It is due to Prop 47, which is letting all the criminals loose! I bet you anything, that these thugs, that endangered innocent citizens, were either out on parole, or wanted on warrants.
Damn it! Lock them up. I don’t care about their sob stories of broken families, or being from a different background, etc we need to lock them up, and give them rehabilitation. The current system of catch and release is not working. Not working for their betterment, nor civil society!
They need to be ‘uncomfortable’ in jail for a while! This current system is NOT working! It is going to get worse, unless we citizens rise up and demand it stop!
I don’t want to get political here, but will, as I say that the Democratic leaders in the state are the ones that seem to support this soft approach, believing that it is some sort of social-justice. Republicans at state level have tried to tighten things up abit, but are always defeated by the dems.

Email Town Square Moderator      


16 people like this
Posted by Greg T
a resident of Diablo
on Dec 7, 2017 at 4:12 pm

I'm sorry, I kind of jumped the conversation with the above post, my not stating at the begin that I heard that this accident was the result of criminal behavior.

Email Town Square Moderator      


24 people like this
Posted by K
a resident of Danville
on Dec 7, 2017 at 5:10 pm

Greg- my husband saw the police chase & tackle a guy today on the freeway during this incident. Unfortunately, you’re probably spot on.

Email Town Square Moderator      


13 people like this
Posted by daveday
a resident of Danville
on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:17 pm

Poor misguided youth. Maybe they should put them on probation again. That way they will learn that crime doesn't pay.

Email Town Square Moderator      


11 people like this
Posted by mrszalewski2
a resident of Danville
on Dec 8, 2017 at 8:22 am
mrszalewski2 is a registered user.

My first question is did they have numerous pieces of mail in the vehicle? I am a resident of Pleasanton and learned the hard way that our area has been plagued by mail thefts for many months. Our mailbox was broken into last Friday and outgoing mail was stolen compromising our identity. The police came out and completed a report. While waiting for our HOA to approve the installation of a new mailbox, we need to pick our mail daily at the post office. Standing in line on Saturday, I learned that at least 6 different mailboxes have been broken into all over town. After learning of this, I requested that the Pleasanton police come out and dust the back of the mailbox, a place only the mail carrier and thief touched. The police refused, saying they didn’t have the resources to do so. Apparently, they have no motivation to solve these series of crimes as there is no source of revenue for them as in traffic stops and DUI’s. The post office and USPS fraud division have no interest in these crimes either. There go our property values.

Email Town Square Moderator      


9 people like this
Posted by C. R. Mudgeon
a resident of Danville
on Dec 8, 2017 at 9:52 am
C. R. Mudgeon is a registered user.

I am in full agreement with Greg T's comments related to Prop 47, even if it turns out that these two perps were not affected by it. (Although, the article does say that both suspects were charged with probation violation.)

Besides the lessening of many crimes from felony to misdemeanor, which has inevitably led to more of those crimes being committed, it is just a fact of life that most police departments don't put as much effort into solving misdemeanors....

Prop 47 was no doubt good for reducing jail over-crowding, and for reducing the log-jam in the courts. But it was bad for all of us law-abiding citizens.

It is just human nature, and a reality of life, that if you reduce the penalties for some activity (or, increase the rewards for it, relative to what they were), you are going to get MORE of that activity. And that's exactly what we are getting - more crime, especially of the things that are now just misdemeanors.

Email Town Square Moderator      


3 people like this
Posted by Rob U
a resident of Alamo
on Dec 8, 2017 at 6:20 pm
Rob U is a registered user.

Wow! The above posts were right on! And Greg, you had it right: Mr Choyce made the same "choice" last year, when he was evading police in a stolen car with burglary tools and drugs! (Google it) any surprise that he's doing it again this year cuz he never went to jail and get got punished or rehabilitated. Wake up folks! No Democratic excuses here!

Email Town Square Moderator      


Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Email:


To post your comment, please login or register at the top of the page. This topic is only for those who have signed up to participate by providing their email address and establishing a screen name.
Top Blogs

Tri-Valley Ventures launches valley's first venture capital fund
By Tim Hunt | 1 comment | 395 views

Denied College Admission? Should You Appeal?
By Elizabeth LaScala | 1 comment | 246 views

View all local blogs
 