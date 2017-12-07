New 'Teen Zone' opening at Danville Library

The Danville Library is set to unveil a new "Teen Zone" at a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week.

The zone includes a new collaborative workspace designed specifically for teens, with lounge seating, chairs and a "power tower" to allow dozens of electronic devices to be charged simultaneously.

"We were delighted to repurpose the reference space to create a collaborative environment that's more welcoming to our teen community," said Nat Rojanasathira, administrative services director.

The event is scheduled to take place Tuesday at the Danville Library, 400 Front Street, beginning at 4 p.m. It will be attended by members of the Town Council, Teen Advisory Board, and library and town staff.

"There are distinct spaces at the library for young children and adult readers," said Seng Lovan, Danville library manager. "Without adding any additional square footage, we were excited to be able to gather input from the library's Teen Advisory Board to re-envision a current area and create a bright new space exclusively for teen students."